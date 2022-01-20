F1

“Injustice to the single-seater ladder that we have” – Ferrari Driver Academy star feels F2 champion Oscar Piastri deserves a 2023 F1 seat at any cost

"Injustice to the single-seater ladder that we have” - Ferrari Driver Academy star feels F2 champion Oscar Piastri deserves a 2023 F1 seat at any cost
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Nervous is when somebody got a gun to your head": LaMelo Ball gives an amazingly mature response when the Hornets star was questioned about NBA pressure
Next Article
"They are now almost everywhere - Le Mans and in Formula E" - Sauber eager to assist Kimi Raikkonen to return to racing
F1 Latest News
"They are now almost everywhere - Le Mans and in Formula E" - Sauber eager to assist Kimi Raikkonen to return to racing
“They are now almost everywhere – Le Mans and in Formula E” – Sauber eager to assist Kimi Raikkonen to return to racing

“They are now almost everywhere – Le Mans and in Formula E” – Alfa Romeo…