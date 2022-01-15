F1

“It had nothing to do with the performance of our car”: Lando Norris on why McLaren fell off in the latter half of the 2021 F1 season

"I shouldn't have got a penalty": Lando Norris feels FIA's treatment of Brazil GP incident between Verstappen and Hamilton is unfair compared to his own past similar incident
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I am not Kobe Bryant": Devin Booker respectfully dismisses comparisons between the Lakers legend and him after repeated Mamba Mentality chants from fans
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I shouldn't have got a penalty": Lando Norris feels FIA's treatment of Brazil GP incident between Verstappen and Hamilton is unfair compared to his own past similar incident
“It had nothing to do with the performance of our car”: Lando Norris on why McLaren fell off in the latter half of the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris feels that McLaren’s slump in the second half of the 2021 season was…