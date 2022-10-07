“It was a potentially fatal move”: Fernando Alonso’s overtake on Michael Schumacher that could have killed both

As recalled by a senior journalist, Fernando Alonso’s overtake of Michael Schumacher in Japan in 2005 could have resulted in a fatal accident.

In 2005, coming to Japan, Fernando Alonso was already crowned as the world champion. But he still had the desire to win the remaining races. Though, his ambitiousness could have resulted in something fatal.

During that Grand Prix race, Alonso was chasing down Michael Schumacher while the race was on lap 20. The Spaniard overtook the Ferrari legend from the outside at the 130R corner with a speed of 208mph.

It was courageous, especially with Schumacher, notorious for his brave yet dirty driving. But it could have had some serious repercussions.

Round the outside at Suzuka’s 130R 🤯 Fernando Alonso pulled off this incredible move on Michael Schumacher back in 2005 🤩#JapaneseGP #F1 @alo_oficial pic.twitter.com/qKfz2MuVLo — Formula 1 (@F1) October 4, 2022

Fortune favoured the bold Fernando Alonso

Race’s editor Mark Hughes recalls that glorious yet dangerous overtake. He remembers that if Schumacher had understeered a bit, it would have turned into a fatal accident.

“It was a stunning move,” Recalls Hughes to Race. “It was a potentially fatal move if it went wrong. If Michael had understeered a bit and they’d interlocked wheels, you can only imagine the sort of aircraft accident that would have unfolded.”

Hughes adds that even though Renault was faster than Ferrari that year, according to him, it was one of the bravest moves he has seen in his entire career.

17 years later, Alonso vying Ferrari legend’s son

It has been almost over a decade since Schumacher left F1. In the meantime, Alonso has also become a veteran F1 driver who, at the age of 41, is still running in the big league.

He is still competing against Schumacher, not Michael, but his son Mick Schumacher. The champion of the 2020 F2 season, the Haas driver is counted among the biggest F1 prospects.

Moreover, Mick was also a contender to replace Alonso from Alpine for the 2023 season. But in the end, the French team is rumoured to be going for Pierre Gasly.

Alonso earlier commented that Mick reminds him of the latter’s father. The Spaniard thinks Mick has the talent and wishes him to have a better car soon.

