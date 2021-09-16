F1

“It was pretty dark after the qualifying”– Daniel Ricciardo was in sombre mood after Italian GP qualifying

"It was pretty dark after the qualifying"– Daniel Ricciardo was in sombre mood after Italian GP qualifying
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I'm not really in favour"– Alain Prost is not delighted with several reforms and addition of races in F1
Next Article
"I have no idea"– Alex Albon is yet to find a clause to protect Mercedes from him
Latest Posts