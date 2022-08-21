F1

“It was sweet to cross the line with Michael Schumacher behind me” – 22 GP winner Damon Hill recalls his long standing rivalry with 7-time world champion

"It was sweet to cross the line with Michael Schumacher behind me" - 22 GP winner Damon Hill recalls his long standing rivalry with 7-time world champion
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
"Special that boys": JP Duminy commemorates South Africa for beating England by an innings at Lord's
Next Article
"It’s a relief of other teams": Irfan Pathan considers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel's absence as a relief for other Asia Cup 2022 teams