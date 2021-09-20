“It will be as soon as possible”– Ferrari unable to point specific date for the release of its superior engine

“It will be as soon as possible”– Ferrari is struggling to point a specific date for the release of the superior engine as the work is still in progress.

Ferrari is invested in bolstering its power unit some point in the second half of the season, as they announced it during the summer break this year.

The engine will have an additional 10bhp injected into the performances. However, the Maranello based team is unable to decide the date of release.

“We are working very hard to have them ready as soon as possible,” Mattia Binotto said. “It’s a change in technology on the hybrid side. In order to introduce them, we need first to transport the materials and being dangerous materials, you need formal homologations and certifications for it.”

“So it’s not only a matter of developing the hybrid system on the dynos and to somehow prove their reliability but there is a lot of aspects that need to be addressed before to have them available on track.”

“At the moment, there is not a race that is decided. It will be as soon as possible because we believe running it as much as we can this season will be of interest for next season. So, hopefully it will be in the next races and very soon.”

Learnings for the future

Binotto also hoped that this programme would help them take the learnings next year too, as it would be helpful while dealing with the overhaul 2022 regulations are bringing.

“For us, it was important in the view of 2022 because whatever we bring as an upgrade will be somehow useful in terms of experience for next year,” he added. “It will be by the end of the season, and it is not coming so soon; it is not for the next two, three races.

“But certainly significant upgrades on the hybrid side, we somehow setting a new technology for us for the future.”