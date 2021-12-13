F1

“It’s a little bit of justice”- Fernando Alonso thinks Max Verstappen got fair reward for all bad luck he faced across 2021

After some controversial calls by FIA race director Michael Masi, Max Verstappen won the championship, but Fernando Alonso feels it's fair.
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Rohit Sharma hamstring injury: Who will replace Rohit Sharma in team India squad for India vs South Africa Test series
Next Article
"It was never my intention": Williams driver Nicholas Latifi apologizes for influencing a controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP that saw Max Verstappen crowned as World Champion
F1 Latest News
"It was never my intention": Williams driver Nicholas Latifi apologizes for influencing a controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP that saw Max Verstappen crowned as World Champion
“It was never my intention”: Williams driver Nicholas Latifi apologizes for influencing a controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP that saw Max Verstappen crowned as World Champion

Nicholas Latifi has apologized for playing an unexpected role in determining the World Champion after…