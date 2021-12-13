“It’s a little bit of justice”- Fernando Alonso thinks Max Verstappen got fair reward for all bad luck he faced across 2021

After some controversial calls by FIA race director Michael Masi, Max Verstappen won the championship, but Fernando Alonso feels it’s fair.

Max Verstappen won the championship most controversially fashion. The unusual calls by Michael Masi baffled a considerable section of F1 fans. Moreover, many even pointed out that it has been a regular occurrence by the governing body in 2021.

So the major buzz in the F1 town is that Lewis Hamilton got snubbed for the title unfairly. However, Fernando Alonso feels it’s justice done to Verstappen.

“That was pure luck, we have to be honest about that,” the Alpine driver said to Ziggo Sport. “On the other hand, he was unlucky so often this season, now it’s more balanced. So it’s a little bit of justice.”

Alonso is subtly talking about the points lost by Verstappen at Silverstone after he faced the 52G crash after Hamilton tagged him. And later, the Briton won the race to slash his deficit against Verstappen.

Additionally, Verstappen lost points because of Mercedes’ mistake when Valtteri Bottas created chaos in Hungary. Verstappen finished the race but ended back in the grid because of the damage he obtained from the collision.

Max Verstappen officially the champion

In the late hours after the race, several updates followed that Mercedes had lodged two complaints against the race’s final results. But FIA later denied the verdict going in their favour.

Meaning Verstappen currently stands as the official 2021 F1 champion. Later, Mercedes have further asked for a review against the decision by the stewards.

On the other hand, it has been reported that Hamilton urged his team not to go for any appeals, as that is not the way he wishes to win the title.

