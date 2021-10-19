“It’s going to be a surreal moment”: Daniel Ricciardo describes his upcoming NASCAR Cup Car outing as a ‘dream come true’

Daniel Ricciardo, who will be driving Dale Earnhardt’s NASCAR Cup Car ahead of the US GP has described it as a dream come true for him.

The McLaren driver made a podium bet at the start of the season with team CEO Zak Brown in which finishing on the podium would earn him a drive on the legendary NASCAR driver’s car.

Ever since Ricciardo won at Monza, fans have been wondering when they would see him get what he was promised. Last week McLaren announced on Twitter that he would be getting his shot ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin.

“I’ll be getting behind the wheel of Dale Earnhardt Sr’s 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo,” said Ricciardo. “He’s a big hero of mine. To be able to drive one of his cars is going to be a surreal moment. It is a dream come true.”

“A big thanks to Zak for keeping his end of the deal and making this happen. I can’t wait!” said the Australian. Daniel Ricciardo has always enjoyed visits to the United States.”

“We’ve often seen the Australian wear Stetson hats and speak in a Texan accent ahead of the races in the States.”

COTA is one of the best tracks out there to race on, says Daniel Ricciardo

“I’m excited to be in the US after a one-year hiatus,” Ricciardo explained. “The city of Austin is a special place known for its brisket, BBQ and all that good stuff. Not to mention that COTA is arguably one of the best tracks we get to race on.”

Like I’m not excited as it is for Austin! Wow 😃😃😃 https://t.co/W4HRuAL4pW — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) October 16, 2021

“We need to make up for missing out on being there last year and work hard for a good result. We’ve taken the time between races to analyze, understand and learn from what happened last time out.”

“We’re ready to move on and focus on the challenge of this weekend. I think some sections of the track will suit us. We should be in the mix for some points come Sunday.”

Daniel Ricciardo endured a tough start to life under McLaren but has shown recent signs of improvement. His conquest in Monza gave McLaren their win since 2012 and their first 1-2 finish since 2010.