“I’ve been the idiot on-track for most of the championship” – Fernando Alonso stunningly accuses FIA of biasness when it comes to giving penalty

“I’ve been the idiot on-track for most of the championship” – Fernando Alonso was being questioned for his opening lap off-the-track move at Russia but instead gave it back to the FIA.

Fernando Alonso was not penalised by the race stewards at Sochi for his run-off area move on the opening lap, which prevented him from losing any track position.

I heard Fernando Alonso complained about Track Limits yet he gained an advantage in Sochi by cutting across loool 😂🤣😂🤣 Oh the irony from Fernando 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — James Kurt 🕹🎮🇬🇧🇳🇬#LH100#44 #BlackLivesMatter (@JamesKurt_44) October 7, 2021

But it has received media scrutiny, with questions being thrown to the Alpine driver during the Turkish GP press conference. Alonso, as expected, did not take it well, hitting back at them and the FIA for bias when it comes to the nationality and background of the driver in question.

“[It was] just to confirm when I do things, they have a different behaviour, and a different repercussion on the following event. So now, maybe they change the run-off area in Lap 1 in the first couple of corners.

“I’ve been the idiot on-track for most of the championship while I’ve been overtaken from the outside of the asphalt by many people for the first couple of races. Even in Austria, I remember Austria 1 and Austria 2, and nothing happened. There were no questions on the following race.

“There are different rules for different people, or different, let’s say, talks the week after for different people. Let’s see, the next one that crosses the white line on the pit entry, let’s see which nationality he is and which penalty he will get.”

