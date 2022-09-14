“I’ve certainly accepted it”: Daniel Ricciardo accepts $10 million sabbatical from Formula 1 after McLaren departure

Daniel Ricciardo admits that chances of him getting an F1 seat in 2023 are minimal and is considering taking a break.

Ricciardo’s hugely anticipated move to McLaren at the start of last season has turned out to be a nightmare. The Aussie has been comprehensively outperformed by teammate Lando Norris and other than his solitary race win in Monza in 2021, he hasn’t had any defining moment with the papaya outfit.

McLaren decided to pull the switch early and announced that he will not remain next season. This news comes despite him having another year left on his contract. Ricciardo’s compatriot Oscar Piastri will replace him.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 season#F1 pic.twitter.com/4T48cDiFN8 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2022

So far, no one knows anything about Ricciardo’s future. There aren’t a lot of empty seats available in F1 for 2023, although there are some outfits who are reportedly eyeing him.

In spite of those rumors, the former Red Bull driver has accepted that he may not remain in F1 next year. Ricciardo admitted that he’s come to terms with it.

Also read: 4 Drivers to be assessed by Alpine F1 Team for 2023 drive

Daniel Ricciardo is still trying his best to find an F1 seat

Ricciardo revealed that his team is still doing their best to find a spot for him the sport in 2023. However, realistically, he won’t be having a lot of opportunities. In an interview with Racing News 365, he shed light on his future.

The McLaren star also added that he did not want to remain in F1 just for the sake of it. He still wants to compete and win races. As a result, he won’t be joining any team who offers him a seat. For that, the 33-year old does not mind taking a $10 million (What McLaren will pay him) sabbatical.

Daniel Ricciardo may take a break from F1 if ‘it doesn’t make perfect sense next year’ https://t.co/3Tj4lfI0bS — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) August 25, 2022

“I’ve accepted that,” he said. “I’m not going to do everything, or my team is not going to do everything just to put me on the grid if it’s not right, or it doesn’t make sense.”

“If I am on the grid, I want to know that it’s a place that I can enjoy and feel that like I can thrive in, so I don’t want to just jump into a car for the sake of it.”

Also read: How Charles Leclerc can stop 30 GP winner from becoming the 2022 World Champion at the Singapore Grand Prix