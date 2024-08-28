Jack Doohan Wishes for Compatriot Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 Survival to Get Some “Load Off” Him

The newest Aussie addition to the F1 grid, Jack Doohan made an appearance on the F1 Nation podcast during the Dutch GP. Tom Clarkson asked him to elaborate about starting his F1 career at home in 2025. Doohan revealed it would be a surreal feeling to make his F1 debut at the Australian GP — something he’d dreamt of all his life.

He also added how there would be two Aussies to help him take the “load off” the overwhelming feeling. In doing so, the Alpine driver hopes his countryman, Daniel Ricciardo overcomes the current uncertainties surrounding his future.

Doohan said, “I’m going to go over it in my head plenty of times before it actually happens for real. It’ll also be an important race to manage on track but more importantly off track. Hopefully, we’ll have two Aussies as well to join me on the grid that can take the load off me. But I look forward to enjoying each and every moment.”

The Alpine man believes Oscar Piastri and Ricciardo can take the attention off him at the opening round in 2025. However, there is still no evidence to suggest that Ricciardo will retain his seat at VCARB. Currently, he’s the only one without a valid contract for 2025 in the Red Bull family. Despite a recent uptick, his overall performances aren’t helping his case either.

Moreover, Liam Lawson has been guaranteed a seat in 2025 by Helmut Marko. With three seats already full in Red Bull’s extended family, this statement only endangers the future of Ricciardo.

The eight-time Grand Prix winner would have to showcase his value in the next nine races to secure a drive in 2025. However, currently, his career is at an extremely confusing point.

Ricciardo is at risk of being axed amid a surprise promotion chance

In the first half of the season, the Australian was seemingly under threat of being axed early due to his continued struggles. Then the focus shifted on Sergio Perez who was almost confirmed to be replaced by Ricciardo after the summer break. External and monetary factors reportedly prevented this measure. However, now, the Honey Badger is still part of both narratives.

Many believe Perez might still get the boot from Red Bull if they see the constructors’ championship slipping away. Ricciardo is the primary substitute candidate to keep their hopes alive. In that scenario, Lawson will take his place at VCARB. However, Ricciardo’s performances for the Faenza outfit also need to improve if he wants to extend his F1 career beyond 2024.

Meanwhile Red Bull have refused to lend Lawson to Williams for the remaining races. He could’ve been given an additional nine races to add to his F1 experience. Although, Red Bull wanted to keep him as an available option for a possible mid-season switch. With that in mind, the 35-year-old needs to improve his output regardless of what his future holds.