Jacques Villeneuve Hits Back at Daniel Ricciardo for Making Things ‘Personal’ in Canada

During the Canadian Grand Prix, Jacques Villeneuve’s questioning of Daniel Ricciardo’s survival in F1 raised some eyebrows. In response, Ricciardo told him to “eat sh*t”, a jibe that fuelled the former world champion’s problem.

While it seemed like the dust would settle with the end of the Grand Prix, Villeneuve has further commented that he feels disappointed by Ricciardo for making things personal.

“His reaction was a little bit personal and he’s a role model,” said Villeneuve as per the Speedcafe. “Like all these 20 [drivers], you’re at the top level, you have to be responsible in your answers, professional. Kids are listening to you. You cannot make it personal.”

Daniel Ricciardo qualifying 5th the day after Jacques Villeneuve questioned what he was still doing in F1… pic.twitter.com/kczACmx1QU — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 8, 2024

Villeneuve further lambasts Ricciardo for not having thick skin. He argues that the Aussie race driver should get used to taking criticism well, especially when he is self-aware about the lack of form.

On the other hand, Ricciardo did exceptionally in Montreal as he fetched a P5 race start for Sunday after a great qualifying result. In the main race, he finished P8, giving crucial three points to RB.

Thus, a great response to the criticism he received earlier. However, for Villeneuve, while it was a good result, he needs to do it more this season to take away the fault-finding he did.

Daniel Ricciardo needs to pick up on momentum

The race in Canada is the first time this season that Ricciardo has picked up points from a main race. His other five points were achieved after the sprint race result in Miami.

So, it was more of a relief than redemption as per Villeneuve. The former world champion claims that the pressure was on Ricciardo to perform. Holistically, as per the 1997 world champion, the stats are not good enough for Ricciardo.

He feels that the RB driver needs to do more than this to invalidate his words. Therefore, it’s upon Ricciardo to keep up the momentum he has picked now.

Moreover, Ricciardo should be more relaxed as his seat for 2025 doesn’t see any immediate threat. In fact, RB bosses are keen to continue with him next year.