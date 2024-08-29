Joe Saward Claims Kimi Antonelli Will Be Announced by Mercedes During the Italian Grand Prix

After months of deliberation, Mercedes seems to have found their replacement for Lewis Hamilton. It’s no secret and all reports point toward Kimi Antonelli. Toto Wolff’s pursuit of Max Verstappen failed and he had to turn his attention to the team’s long-term future, which lies with Antonelli in the car. Now, reputed British F1 journalist, Joe Saward reported in his column that the announcement will be made this weekend.

“I am of the opinion that this weekend Mercedes will confirm Andrea Kimi Antonelli to be the replacement for Lewis Hamilton next year and I think that is a brilliant choice.”, he wrote.

Saward added, “Kimi is special and I am sure that despite being only 18, he will be a terrific addition to F1 in 2025. If I am wrong about the announcement I will happily take metaphorical custard pies, but I’m pretty certain about the timing.”

It’s no coincidence the announcement is set to happen during the Italian GP, the youngster’s home turf. Currently, the passionate Italian fans only have a team to support in F1 and no driver from their land. However, Antonelli’s inclusion on the grid in 2025 will change that. Before him, Antonio Giovinazzi was the Italian flag bearer in the sport.

However, the last driver from Italy to win a Grand Prix was Giancarlo Fisichella in 2006. Moreover, the last Italian world champion was Alberto Ascari who won the coveted F1 title way back in 1953.

Antonelli will shoulder a lot of expectations, especially entering F1 being so highly rated. On the other hand, the announcement will be made at Ferrari’s home, who share history with the young driver.

How Ferrari had the first right on Antonelli but let him go

Almost a decade ago, Wolff lost out on Verstappen, who is now the reigning world champion. However, the Mercedes boss has learned from his mistakes and now investing in Antonelli even if he’s just 18.

Although, Ferrari made the same mistake as the Mercedes CEO did years ago and let the young Italian go. Helmut Marko revealed that when he was asked if he saw Antonelli’s potential early on.

On the Inside Line F1 podcast, he said, “No, he was driving for Donnie Cart. Donnie Cart, in the past, had a co-operation with Ferrari… And Ferrari obviously didn’t take Antonelli. Even so, they had the first choice. And it was then Mercedes who signed him up.”

Ferrari did not feel the need to invest in the young Italian’s career at the time. Mercedes saw potential and now they’re pinning a lot of their future hopes on him.