Jolly George Russell “Incredibly Happy” Amid Gloomy Lewis Hamilton Mood at Mercedes F1

George Russell is currently in a better state than Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes. The jolly Briton, who started his second year at Brackley, recently revealed that he is “incredibly happy” with how things are going down for him in the team.

As per Next Gen Auto, the 25-year-old driver shared that he is happy and, as a driver doing everything he can do to help the team grow. He continued that he is progressing with the team and is working on the simulator more than ever.

That fan forum feeling. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lZXnItPA6Y — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 18, 2023

Russell further stated that it’s incredibly satisfying when someone arrives at a circuit and achieves something more than expectations. However, he’s also a bit frustrated because the Silver Arrows aren’t anymore the team they used to be.

He is frustrated as Mercedes is no more fighting for the pole positions and wins, but he knows how to ignore them, do his duties as a driver, and focus on achieving success. “I’m incredibly happy with what we’ve accomplished,” concludes the 25-year-old driver with no finger-pointing at each other over lack of performance.

Why Russell is in a better state in Mercedes than Hamilton?

Even though both drivers will have the job of pushing harder and winning, things are different for both of them. While Russell is new to the team and has much to learn, it’s the opposite for Hamilton.

The 38-year-old is here to win and push to the maximum to increase his chance for the coveted eighth world championship. After the controversial situation during the last lap of the 2021 season, the Briton is hungrier than ever.

Ready for it. 👊 pic.twitter.com/uzPgygPiGY — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 16, 2023

There’s always tremendous pressure on the former McLaren driver for the championship, as he wants to have the record-eighth title and be the GOAT of the sport.

Why Russell is regarded as better than his veteran teammate at the moment?

Given the moment Mercedes drivers are in, Russell is regarded as better than Hamilton. While it’s not easy to count the veteran Briton out, statistics say otherwise.

The 25-year-old was one of the three drivers to beat the seven-time world champion on the same machine. He achieved this feat when he beat the 38-year-old by 35 points in the 2022 driver’s championship.

Also, the former Williams driver picked up the only win and pole position for his team last season. With this, George Russell managed to keep his name with the likes of Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg.