“It’s really one-one in terms of fundamental decisions”– Nico Rosberg claims Lewis Hamilton should have little to complaint against the outcome in Abu Dhabi

Nico Rosberg claims that Lewis Hamilton shouldn’t complain much about the 2021 season verdict in Abu Dhabi as he also got an advantage.

Lewis Hamilton hasn’t publically appeared after the controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi. His fans have also spoken much about how unfairly he has been denied the title.

However, his former teammate Nico Rosberg claims that the Briton should have less to complain about as he also got an advantage early in the race.

Rosberg is talking about when Hamilton apparently overtook Verstappen from out of the track limits during the initial phase of the race. But the FIA didn’t compel him to withdraw his position to the Dutchman.

“I said it was good what they [the stewards] did in the incident at the beginning of the race, but actually there I think it went Lewis’ way and he should have let him past,” Rosberg told Sky F1.

“So it’s really one-one in terms of fundamental decisions during the race, so I think it’s okay. There are other things that happened, you have got to remember there were Safety Cars, Red Bull took gambles, they came in, they pitted both under the virtual and the real Safety Car.”

Nico Rosberg thinks Red Bull’s gamble paid off

Red Bull was showing all their cards to win the drivers’ title. So much that during the last few laps, Verstappen even pitted for the soft tyres, a risky move, which Rosberg thinks paid off.

“They took a gamble, it could have gone against them, and it didn’t. They were the people out there taking the big gambles. Mercedes stayed conservative, and unfortunately for them, they got hit with a very unexpected sudden change of mind about how they were going to restart this race.

“But, Red Bull took all the risks.”

