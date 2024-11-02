mobile app bar

Jos Verstappen Is Not Against the Idea of Having Liam Lawson as Max’s Teammate in 2025

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore; 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix; Arrival and Inspection Day; Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson arrive at the circuit

Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore; 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix; Arrival and Inspection Day; Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson arrive at the circuit | Credits- IMAGO / Action Plus

While Max Verstappen has been the driving force behind Red Bull’s success since 2021, his father, Jos, plays a significant behind-the-scenes role—something well-known within the F1 community.

Jos oversees the political landscape within the Milton Keynes-based outfit, meaning that for Liam Lawson to become Max’s teammate, he would need Jos’s approval. Fortunately, obtaining that approval shouldn’t pose any issues.

Lawson joined RB last month to fill in for an underperforming Daniel Ricciardo, who was dismissed after the Singapore GP. His appointment is also seen as a sort of audition for Red Bull, especially as Sergio Perez’s position remains under threat.

“I think that Lawson is doing really well. Let him finish the season there [at RB], give him confidence, and then the team can decide what they’ll do next year. I’m certainly not against it,” Jos said to Viaplay in Sao Paolo.

Jos has made several key decisions throughout Max’s career, and alongside manager Raymond Vermeulen, he manages Max’s off-track affairs. While they cannot directly dictate Red Bull’s future lineup, they certainly can influence it. Max requires a teammate who will not only be beneficial for him but also for the team as a whole.

Thankfully, Lawson has done a stellar job so far. He scored points in his first race back in Austin when he finished P9, which made him a frontrunner for Perez’s seat.

However, Lawson won’t be the only rookie vying for a spot alongside Verstappen at Red Bull next year.

Franco Colapinto to compete with Lawson.

Colapinto’s rise to stardom in F1 has been astronomical. He announced himself as a worthy candidate for a seat in 2025, after replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams and performing exceptionally, scoring points in two different races.

Driving for Williams, the Argentine has not finished below P12 in any of the five Grand Prix races he has taken part in so far.

Paddock rumors have suggested that Colapinto is on the radar of the Bulls but for a seat with the junior RB team. That said, it is now understood that Colapinto might be a potential candidate for becoming the three-time world champion’s teammate next season.

Team principal Christian Horner was also spotted leaving the Williams hospitality center on Saturday, just before the Sprint Race. If true, this could be the biggest break an F1 rookie has secured—driving for the defending Constructors’ champions.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these