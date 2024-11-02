Jos Verstappen Is Not Against the Idea of Having Liam Lawson as Max’s Teammate in 2025

While Max Verstappen has been the driving force behind Red Bull’s success since 2021, his father, Jos, plays a significant behind-the-scenes role—something well-known within the F1 community.
Jos oversees the political landscape within the Milton Keynes-based outfit, meaning that for Liam Lawson to become Max’s teammate, he would need Jos’s approval. Fortunately, obtaining that approval shouldn’t pose any issues.
Lawson joined RB last month to fill in for an underperforming Daniel Ricciardo, who was dismissed after the Singapore GP. His appointment is also seen as a sort of audition for Red Bull, especially as Sergio Perez’s position remains under threat.
“I think that Lawson is doing really well. Let him finish the season there [at RB], give him confidence, and then the team can decide what they’ll do next year. I’m certainly not against it,” Jos said to Viaplay in Sao Paolo.
Eddie Jordan says Liam Lawson should be in the Red Bull in 2024 or 2025
“I think he either next year or the year after should wind up in Red Bull.”
“Put Lawson in the car. Take that chance, because you have a chance of making another Vettel. It’s really difficult to see how… pic.twitter.com/LVws9kFlGn
— RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) September 30, 2023
Jos has made several key decisions throughout Max’s career, and alongside manager Raymond Vermeulen, he manages Max’s off-track affairs. While they cannot directly dictate Red Bull’s future lineup, they certainly can influence it. Max requires a teammate who will not only be beneficial for him but also for the team as a whole.
Thankfully, Lawson has done a stellar job so far. He scored points in his first race back in Austin when he finished P9, which made him a frontrunner for Perez’s seat.
However, Lawson won’t be the only rookie vying for a spot alongside Verstappen at Red Bull next year.
Franco Colapinto to compete with Lawson.
Colapinto’s rise to stardom in F1 has been astronomical. He announced himself as a worthy candidate for a seat in 2025, after replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams and performing exceptionally, scoring points in two different races.
Driving for Williams, the Argentine has not finished below P12 in any of the five Grand Prix races he has taken part in so far.
Paddock rumors have suggested that Colapinto is on the radar of the Bulls but for a seat with the junior RB team. That said, it is now understood that Colapinto might be a potential candidate for becoming the three-time world champion’s teammate next season.
Team principal Christian Horner was also spotted leaving the Williams hospitality center on Saturday, just before the Sprint Race. If true, this could be the biggest break an F1 rookie has secured—driving for the defending Constructors’ champions.