Jos Verstappen Is Not Against the Idea of Having Liam Lawson as Max’s Teammate in 2025

Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore; 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix; Arrival and Inspection Day; Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson arrive at the circuit | Credits- IMAGO / Action Plus

While Max Verstappen has been the driving force behind Red Bull’s success since 2021, his father, Jos, plays a significant behind-the-scenes role—something well-known within the F1 community.

Jos oversees the political landscape within the Milton Keynes-based outfit, meaning that for Liam Lawson to become Max’s teammate, he would need Jos’s approval. Fortunately, obtaining that approval shouldn’t pose any issues.

Lawson joined RB last month to fill in for an underperforming Daniel Ricciardo, who was dismissed after the Singapore GP. His appointment is also seen as a sort of audition for Red Bull, especially as Sergio Perez’s position remains under threat.

“I think that Lawson is doing really well. Let him finish the season there [at RB], give him confidence, and then the team can decide what they’ll do next year. I’m certainly not against it,” Jos said to Viaplay in Sao Paolo.

Eddie Jordan says Liam Lawson should be in the Red Bull in 2024 or 2025 “I think he either next year or the year after should wind up in Red Bull.” “Put Lawson in the car. Take that chance, because you have a chance of making another Vettel. It’s really difficult to see how… pic.twitter.com/LVws9kFlGn — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) September 30, 2023

Jos has made several key decisions throughout Max’s career, and alongside manager Raymond Vermeulen, he manages Max’s off-track affairs. While they cannot directly dictate Red Bull’s future lineup, they certainly can influence it. Max requires a teammate who will not only be beneficial for him but also for the team as a whole.

Thankfully, Lawson has done a stellar job so far. He scored points in his first race back in Austin when he finished P9, which made him a frontrunner for Perez’s seat.

However, Lawson won’t be the only rookie vying for a spot alongside Verstappen at Red Bull next year.