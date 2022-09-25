Jos Verstappen talks about slapping Max Verstappen’s helmet during his childhood as a wake up call

Former F1 driver Jos Verstappen shares an experience of slapping a young Max Verstappen on his helmet during his karting days

Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen have a great father-son relationship which did help boost the Red Bull driver’s ability on the track.

Since their early childhood days, Max Verstappen was a part of the karting world, learning and passing the torch to the next generation.

Moreover, it is every parent’s duty to help their child grow be it in terms of F1 or life. Verstappen just like any other dad does reach out to his father.

How Max Verstappen’s racing career became Jos Verstappen’s priority

According to Jos Verstappen, working with Max Verstappen during his karting days was something he did love to do. Moreover, he called it the ‘best time’.

The senior Verstappen treated his child with tough love, something which was important looking at the competition in Formula One.

He explained: “Max Verstappen is my priority. I want to what is going on. When I stopped racing, I was with him all the time in the racing circle.”

Max Verstappen’s childhood love with Formula One

Max Verstappen recalls an incident where his father Jos slapped on his son’s helmet because he was driving like a potato. The Red Bull driver recalls that his father threatened to take him back home if he did not perform well.

Jos Verstappen recalls: ” I was always on the track and called him in. I really smashed him on his helmet. What are you doing, I think we can win the world championship.”

Furthermore, the Dutch driver expressed excitement regarding how his father is more interested in F1 than him. According to the championship leader, his father texts him on weekdays to discuss the races.

The 2021 World Champion jokes about how important the wake-up call was. In conclusion, he joked stating: “Sometimes he still asks me today just for fun if he should hit my helmet again so that I can go faster.”

