“Just a cuddle from mum and dad and a little pat on the back” – Italian GP winner Daniel Ricciardo reveals not meeting his parents for over a year

“Just a cuddle from mum and dad and a little pat on the back” – Daniel Ricciardo is overwhelmed after winning at Monza and cannot wait to celebrate his first McLaren win with his family.

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the nicest, most cheerful drivers in the Formula 1 paddock. He is an absolute fan favorite and is hugely popular across the F1 world. No wonder then, after he won his first race with McLaren at Monza yesterday, fans on social media went into delirium.

How can you hate Daniel Riccardo pic.twitter.com/TLqC95QqJ1 — Logan (F1 Guy) (@logansuspence) September 12, 2021

The win – the 8th of his F1 career – came after a painful gap of three years, and he admitted he was overwhelmed after crossing the chequered flag, waved by Italian hero Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the winner of the Tokyo Olympics 100m sprint.

“It’s actually probably the first time I’ve been overwhelmed by winning.

“I just know nobody would have predicted this to happen this year, especially after the first half of the year. It’s easy to lose confidence and kind of lose your way.

“I think that’s just where perspective and everything comes to fruition and knowing deep within yourself that it can happen and just never doubting yourself.

“I think if you truly love something and believe in it, some of the speed bumps along the way make moments like this so much sweeter. I’m just grateful I still have a chip on my shoulder.

“I’m not just saying this because I’m soaking in the glory but it’s been at times the most challenging year for me.

“Not that I’ve shied away from that. If anything, I’ve kind of enjoyed the adversity and the feelings I’ve had internally because it’s kind of made me understand who I am a bit more as a person and a competitor.”

Daniel Ricciardo is a mumma and daddy’s boy

Daniel Ricciardo – football fans would know – is the Juan Mata of Formula 1. He always carries his signature grin on his face, and is a family man, with his parents seen on the paddock many a time over the years.

But this hasn’t happened for over a year due to Covid-19 protocols in Australia and the race venues. And Ricciardo misses them dearly, and cannot wait to be embraced by them and celebrate his magnificent win at Monza.

“I think I’ve definitely embraced it but for sure there have been some low points, and then you have on top of that not seeing mum and dad for fricking over a year.

“I’m very close to family, a very affectionate person and sometimes there’s nothing you want more than just a cuddle from mum and dad and a little pat on the back.

“That’s made the hard days harder but I think it also helped me get to this point. I was talking to myself during the race and even with the Safety Car I was still convinced nothing was going to take it away from me.”

Read More: “Anyone who thought I left, I never left”– Daniel Ricciardo’s redemption Italy; gets his first win after 2018