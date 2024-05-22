Kevin Magnussen Given Career Ultimatum by Haas Team Boss

Kevin Magnussen’s F1 future doesn’t look too certain amid a series of underwhelming performances. And now, Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu reminds the Dane that it is crunch time. This also comes at a time when Haas has been linked with signing Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman.

When asked if Magnussen’s seat is under threat, Komatsu told Speed City Broadcasting (as quoted by racer.com),

“Yes [he’s fighting for his seat]. I can’t say much but of course, yes, he needs to perform. But then a drive like [Imola] is very, very good. So now Kevin needs to put the whole weekend together.”

Komatsu was referring to Magnussen’s performance in Imola last weekend where he finished 12th despite starting P18. He wasn’t able to score any points, but Komatsu feels that was the team’s fault (slow pit stop).

The same cannot be said for Magnussen’s previous race weekends. He has scored just one point so far this campaign, compared to his teammate Nico Hulkenberg’s six. This gave birth to speculations that the 31-year-old could lose his Haas seat come the end of the season.

With the number of drivers potentially on the market, Magnussen losing his seat could result in the end of his F1 career (for now). A plethora of talented drivers – both rookie and experienced – remain in the pool. Points scoring consistency aside, Magnussen’s on-track disciplinary record is also not good, per the FIA.

Kevin Magnussen could receive a race ban

F1 drivers receive a race ban if they accumu12 monthsoints in their super-license throughout a 12-month period. With Magnussen having already gotten 10 after the first seven races of the 2024 campaign, he is just two away from sitting out a race.

The former McLaren driver received five points during the Miami GP weekend; three for leaving the track and ‘gaining an advantage’ over Lewis Hamilton during their battle. During the same weekend, Magnussen also collided with Williams’ Logan Sargeant, which added another two points to his super license.

On paper, discipline seems to be an issue the Dane struggles to deal with. But he has justified his actions by claiming that he was helping his team by driving that way, at least in Miami.

Magnussen believes that had it not been for his defiant driving in Miami, Hulkenberg wouldn’t have been able to score any points for Haas. His efforts have helped the Kannapolis-based outfit and Hulkenberg score points.

However, at the end of the season, that won’t be a metric Magnussen is judged on. He has to improve his own performance. And score points himself if he wants to have a future with Haas F1 team.