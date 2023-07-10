Lando Norris Flaunts His $395,000 ‘Not for Sale’ Watch While Celebrating His Much Awaited Podium at Home

At the 2023 British GP, Lando Norris finally secured his first podium finish of the year. As expected, he was ecstatic during the post-race celebrations and, did not shy away from flexing his rare and not-for-sale $395,000 watch while celebrating the special occasion.

Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille has been sponsoring McLaren since 2016, and as a result, Norris has access to unique and rare watches. Norris owns some of the most exquisite watches in the world, and some of them are so priceless that they aren’t even available for sale to the general public.

However, Norris didn’t seem to care how rare the watches were. He had been dreaming of securing a podium finish at his home race since he was a child, and when he did climb on to the step, he forgot all about the priceless watch he had on his wrists.

Lando Norris flaunting his unique Richard Mille

After claiming P2 at Silverstone, Norris seemed like he was over the moon. He sprayed champagne all over fellow podium finishers Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and also drenched the McLaren remembers. Norris was taking part in these celebrations while wearing a watch that costs $395,000.

The said watch is the McLaren edition Richard Mille RM 67-02. The watch Norris was wearing however, is so rare that it can’t be sold to the general public. It was made specially for the 23-year-old who is a brand ambassador of Richard Mille.

The version Norris was wearing featured a black carbon TPT with an orange hand-printed crown and dial. It is elegant and super light to wear, and therefore the British driver’s favorite watch.

However, Norris himself won’t have many good memories involving his collection of expensive watches. Back in 2021, the Bristol-born driver went through a truly traumatic experience.

When Norris suffered the trauma of his watch being stolen

Lando Norris was in attendance at Wembley during the 2021 Euro Finals between England and Italy. But unfortunately, he was robbed off his designer Richard Mille watch, which he had on.

Naturally, Lando Norris doesn’t share a good memory after losing his $185,000 priced possession. Detailing the incident, the McLaren driver said he was approached by two people, one of them hand-locked the F1 driver, and the other used force to snatch the watch.

Admittedly, Norris isn’t the only driver who has access to rare and special Richard Mille watches. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc enjoys the same luxuries himself, and suffered a similar fate when his watch was stolen by robbers disguising as fans back in Italy.