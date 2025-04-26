Fatphobia to Gold Digger Support: Charles Leclerc’s Girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux Comes Under Scanner

FORMULA 1 CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 RACE DAY CHARLES LECLERC (MON) of Scuderia Ferrari 16 and ALEXANDRA SAINT MLEUX (FRA) arriving in the paddock during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 RACE DAY at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23 March 2025 Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

To be an F1 WAG means living under a constant spotlight. To be Charles Leclerc’s, however, means even more as the Monegasque is one of the most popular drivers on the grid and his dating life is always under intense discussion.

When Leclerc was in a relationship with Charlotte Sine (2019–2022), she became extremely popular, gaining hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram. Now, it’s his current partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux’s, time under the sun.

Saint Mleux is a fan favorite because of her online presence, her frequent visits to the paddock, and her stylish outfits. But with more popularity, some fans started digging into her past and unearthed some of her questionable activities on social media. At first glance, these appear disturbing, but whether Leclerc feels the same is up for discussion.

Saint Mleux has liked posts that are borderline racist. Some were downright fat-shaming, while others appeared to support the notion of gold-digging.

On X (formerly Twitter), one of the posts she liked suggested that multiculturalism exists only when people of different cultures stay away from one another. After it was revealed that she had liked the tweet, she deleted her account altogether, which a fan pointed out on Reddit.

Another controversial post — this one on Instagram — that she liked mocked the quote “all bodies are beautiful.”

The Redditor captioned their post: “Alexandra comes off as fake. This whole persona of acting shy isn’t real. Based on the problematic things she liked on Instagram — they were racist, fatphobic, she even praised Lauren Sanchez for being a gold digger. She also looks down on service workers.”

While Saint Mleux hasn’t come out to deny these claims yet, fans are left pondering whether there’s any real substance to them or if her social media activities were just harmless mistakes. One particular story that keeps popping up is that of Saint Mleux allegedly trying to woo Leclerc while he was still dating Sine, who just so happened to be a friend.

Considering Leclerc is a multimillionaire thanks to his F1 success, and Saint Mleux liked gold-digger memes on Instagram, it draws a subtle parallel to the rumors that the 27-year-old may have actually cheated on Sine with his current girlfriend. That said, it’s all rumors — nothing we’ll ever know for certain unless the people involved address it.