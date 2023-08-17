Lando Norris Given Opportunity to Repent for Costly $44,500 Mistake While Max Verstappen Finally Gets a New Trophy

Lando Norris caused a tremendous amount of chaos when he broke Max Verstappen’s hard-earned trophy following the Dutchman’s win at the Hungarian Grand Prix. With almost a month now passed since that event transpired, the Briton seems to have received an opportunity to repent for breaking Verstappen’s $44,500 trophy, according to formulahu.com.

While Norris at the time blamed Verstappen for the Red Bull driver’s trophy breaking, he did apologize for the incident later. Taking to Instagram (as quoted by express.co.uk), the 23-year-old wrote, “Sorry not sorry.”

As for Verstappen, the 25-year-old driver was told that he will get a replacement for the same. According to a recent exclusive interview given to formulahu.com by CEO, Dr. Simon Attila, the two-time world champion should have a replacement by the end of September. And it seems that Norris may be present as well when Verstappen gets his replacement trophy.

Lando Norris could visit Herend Porcelánmanufaktúra Zrt.’s factory

In a recent interview with formulahu.com, Dr. Simon Attila was asked if Lando Norris will be invited to their factory. In reply, Attila said, “We always welcome everyone to the manufactory’s visitor center to learn about the extremely high level of professionalism of hand-painted porcelain and porcelain-making and the process of value creation in Herend“.

However, Attila made it clear that his organization had not had any communication with Norris’ team for the same. The company’s CEO stated that their sole focus remained on creating a replacement for Max Verstappen’s trophy.

This could be an opportunity for Norris to repent his mistake as he will see the sheer efforts Herend Porcelánmanufaktúra Zrt took in producing the trophy. As for the Red Bull team, they were far from happy when they saw the McLaren driver break Verstappen’s hard-earned trophy.

Horner and Marko express their unhappiness with Norris’ act

While speaking on ESPN’s Unlapped show, Christian Horner revealed his unhappiness after Lando Norris broke Max Verstappen’s trophy. The Red Bull team principal was unhappy with Norris as the 23-year-old cost his team members a golden opportunity to celebrate their victory.

On the other hand, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was furious with Verstappen when he saw the Dutchman joke with Norris about his broken trophy. In an interview with Austrian daily newspaper Österreich, the 80-year-old stated that he will teach Verstappen the value of art that Norris destroyed.

“This is Hungarian tradition. Young people have to understand that first,” explained Marko. The incident of Verstappen’s trophy breaking made the headlines to such an extent that the issue was also discussed during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, a week after the Hungarian GP.