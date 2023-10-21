Lando Norris Reveals He Finds American “Cringe” When They Try to Replicate One Thing by Brits

Since Liberty Media collaborated with Netflix to produce the massive hit Drive to Survive, there has been an upsurge of interest in sports outside of European borders, and most from the United States. Though Daniel Ricciardo might top the list while talking about the most popular F1 driver in the States, the second motorist that instantly comes to mind is someone as flamboyant as the Honey Badger. It’s certainly McLaren driver Lando Norris, who has won millions of admirers across the country over the last few years.

Although a lot of them love him for his racing abilities, others admire him for his social media skills. Nevertheless, even after receiving national adoration, the 23-year-old finds it cringe when Americans try to mimic a British accent.

Given that British English is one of the standard variations of the English language and has been widely used for centuries, it is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after approaches to communicating in English. Aside from that, the language has become a model for teaching and studying English in many countries worldwide. So when the American tries to speak it in Lando Norris’ native accent, the 23-year-old finds it difficult to digest, as shown in the viral Twitter clip by @ln4norris.

What did Lando Norris say while citing the matter?

Last year, during an appearance with Jess and Witty on the Dan Le Batard Show, Jess asked Lando Norris an odd question. The topic of the conversation was how Lando Norris feels when Americans try to imitate a British accent. Norris’ reaction was just as weird as the query itself. He replied by saying, “Oh, it’s like the cringiest stuff ever. I mean, I feel like British people trying to Americans is almost just as bad.”

While Norris was still responding, one of the other hosts asked him to do it, and Jess stated that this was the next question she was going to pose the Brit. Inadvertently asking the Briton to do a little American accent in his own voice, Norris, though, was wise enough to reject doing any such act.

While dismissing the idea, he said, “I’m not getting paid to do that, so I won’t do it.” While Norris might not like the way Americans attempt to channel the British accent, this isn’t the only thing he dislikes about Americans.

Norris doesn’t find the Miami track ‘exciting’

With the growing interest from Americans in the sport, Formula 1 has attempted to bring more delight to the people of the United States. This has been accomplished by letting additional races be hosted in the United States. Apart from Miami and Austin, a new race has been added to the calendar this year: the race in Las Vegas.

Although before the F1 reaches Las Vegas, Norris last year was also asked about his experience at the Miami Grand Prix. While responding the 23-year-old didn’t seem pleased with the track. When Jess asked Norris about his feelings about the circuit, the Briton replied, ” No, not for me. Just the track. I don’t find the track the most exciting.” However, the race, like last year, remained one of the most celebrated this year, as a varied range of celebrities attended the weekend on a course with 19 high-speed curves and a lengthy straight.

Though Miami was not on Norris’ happy list, with this year’s inaugural race in Las Vegas, the 23-year-old certainly has something to say, indicating that he has already done the preparations. Norris, in one of his recent interviews with Motorsports revealed he has already completed his simulator work for Vegas. According to the 23-year-old, the temperature is something to consider, both in terms of a driver’s hands and the vehicle itself.