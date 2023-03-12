Lewis Hamilton Claims To Make ‘Genuine Change’ In Motorsport With His Season Opener Race in Desert

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom salutes the crowd with his third place trophy after the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton started his Formula 1 season in Bahrain, and within a week, his X44 team in Extreme E competed in their respective first race of the championship. The current world champions had a decent start with a P4 position.

The seven-time world champion is intensively involved in the operations of his Extreme E team, which, apart from intense racing, has been regarded as the pioneer of electric racing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by X44 Vida Carbon Racing (@teamx44)

Building onto this, Hamilton is now striving to advertise his environmental conservation concerns and add diversity to the motorsport world. And he claims his actions are taking the entire motorsport forward.

Lewis Hamilton commits to a social issue with X44

The Mercedes superstar believes that it’s the need of the hour that, as an industry, the entire motorsport should move forward with keeping environmental goals in mind. And he believes with his team X44 he has taken steps towards it.

X44’s zero carbon under Extreme E is proof of his efforts. He has also implemented his Hamilton commission guidelines and made his team more diverse by adding people of color to key positions.

The sport, while using electric SUVs, races in the remotest parts of the world, be it desert or the Arctic, and with their presence, they promote the social issue of climate change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by X44 Vida Carbon Racing (@teamx44)

According to Forbes, Extreme E could become the first race series in the world to race fully power itself with Hydrogen. Though, they are still in the prototype stage. If the hydrogen version goes successful, it could take over the Extreme E version.

Why doesn’t Hamilton quit F1 for the environment?

Formula 1 has initiated to reduce its footprint, and within a decade, it aims to go carbon zero. However, at the current stage, it leaves massive carbon footprints, not only through racing but also through its logistical and travel operations.

Therefore, hamilton has often been asked why doesn’t he leaves F1 if it’s too contrasting to its opinions on climate change. The Briton justified his presence by saying it would be easy to replace him in F1 if he decides to go tomorrow.

But by being within the system, he can ensure that he can lobby for the bigger changes within the sport. That way, a better reform in the sport would come that is pro-environment.

