Max Verstappen May Get a Chance To Do Real Life Ford Vs Ferrari With This Possible Red Bull Deal

Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has lunch with teammates at the Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 20, 2022. Verstappen is a favorite to win the 2022 Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Aem F1 Day 1 7

Max Verstappen is probably the best F1 driver right now, and Red Bull is doing everything to prolong his time at the top. Over the recent time, ahead of the 2026 engine regulations, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit is looking for prospective partners.

They had concrete talks with Porsche to buy a majority stake in the team. However, the deal collapsed midway. Many reliable sources quote that Christian Horner was a huge influencing party in the deal-breaking, as he could have had his role diluted under the new regime.

But Red Bull, to bolster its operations, is looking for suitable partners. Many entities have shown interest in coming aboard in F1 as, in recent years, it has given lucrative returns. So what’s the harm in associating with the current best team?

Also read: Forget Rain, Fernando Alonso Once Showed How to Drive an F1 Car in Snow

Red Bull can partner with Ford- A real Ford Vs Ferrari for Max Verstappen?

Vincenzo Landino, who wrote for Qualifier, claims that Ford is sending some content creators and influencers to New York City at the same time when Red Bull is revealing their livery over there on the same date.

This has escalated the rumours of the two parties aligning themselves for a partnership in the following years. Verstappen, the world champion now and has a long-term contract with them, would be the face.

Though, it’s unknown what Ford would bring to the table as Red Bull is planning to have its own engines in 2026, as they have opened their own power operations by the name of Red Bull Powertrains.

Most probably, it could be necessary to bring expertise from the existing automotive company to execute their operations seamlessly. Currently, Honda is playing a crucial role from the backdoor to assist them in their engine operations, as the Japanese company has left the sport officially.

Alles duidt erop dat Red Bull en Ford vrijdag hun samenwerking vanaf 2026 openbaren. Na het afketsen van Porsche-deal alsnog een partner voor het topteam. Exacte invulling nog niet bekend. Red Bull Powertrains bouwt sowieso zelf de verbrandingsmotor. ⬇️https://t.co/OSxN7k1TMp — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) January 30, 2023

Ferrari is irritated by Red Bull’s presence on the table

With 2026 regulations coming close, FIA has constantly been working with the teams to have an effective rollout. The teams were invited to attend the meeting recently. However, Ferrari chose to stay out.

It’s been reported that the Italian team is not fond of Red Bull Powertrains getting the concessions the new manufacturers are about to get in 2026. These concessions include testing and a dynamometer related.

But since Red Bull had access to Honda’s IP once they decided to take engine operations into their hands once the latter left, Ferrari sees no reason for their rivals to get these concessions. But in Red Bull’s defence, they had returned the IP information without using it.

Also read: Valtteri Bottas Sheds Criticism Against Ban On Political Expression