Lewis Hamilton Forgives and Forgets His History With the Italians, But His Fans Remember

Lewis Hamilton is excited about moving to Ferrari in 2025, and at the Italian GP press conference ahead of this weekend’s race, he revealed how fans had always asked him to ‘come to’ the Maranello-based outfit over the years. However, the seven-time champion’s fans took it upon themselves to remind Hamilton how hostile Ferrari fans were to him once upon a time.

Charles Leclerc had to tell Hamilton what ‘come to Ferrari’ was in Italian during their pre-race presser in Monza. After telling the media what he heard for several years, Hamilton said, “It’ll be interesting to see how that is this year.”

However, not all was merry between the Tifosi and Hamilton in the past. For the majority of his career, Ferrari was the Briton’s rival team. From Fernando Alonso to Sebastian Vettel, and even more recently, Charles Leclerc – Hamilton has had some feisty battles with the lot. And the Tifosi took note of that when they let their disdain for Hamilton known in Monza.

Surprisingly, Hamilton seemed to have forgotten (or forgiven) those times. “There was one time when we were really fighting against Ferrari,” he continued. “But even then, people were positive, there was never any negativity.”

If Hamilton opened social media on Thursday evening, he would have seen a bunch of fans on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out how he was once treated by Ferrari fans.

Hamilton reminded of the dark past with Tifosi

From pictures of ‘Crying Hamilton’ posters to videos of him getting heckled, social media reactions showed that Hamilton could not have been more wrong about there not being any negativity.

One fan brought up the most recent incident involving the Tifosi booing Hamilton, by sharing a video of the 2019 Italian GP podium celebrations. The Briton, upon receiving the third-placed trophy was greeted with jeers from the crowd, with Sky Sports’ David Croft calling it “customary”.

“Is my GOAT losing his memory?” the fan wrote.

A more aggressive response from some more fans, with some even claiming that the Italian fans used to hate Hamilton. “Literally, bro got booed like CRAZY every time he was on that podium,” another fan wrote.

From 2025 onwards, however, it is highly unlikely that Hamilton will face a similar experience at Monza. As the most successful driver in the sport’s history, the 39-year-old is set to don the scarlet red in front of the Ferrari faithful.