Lewis Hamilton Gives a Peek-inside to His Preparation for 2nd Half of the Season While He Remained ‘Offline’ on the Internet

With the F1 season currently on break, Lewis Hamilton took some time off the internet and went on a vacation. Now that F1 is all set to race again, the seven-time world champion recently gave a sneak peek inside his vacation days and his prep for the 2nd half of the season via his official Instagram account.

The mid-season breaks give the drivers a chance to let their hair down before once again being involved in heated battles week after week. However, they have to maintain their physiques to be at peak as even a slight downfall may see them stutter once racing restarts.

Seeing the latest updates posted by him, Hamilton has followed the same protocol and he looks to be in probably the best shape of his life, despite enjoying his brief time away from the F1 tracks.

Lewis Hamilton is all prepped up for the 2nd leg of the season

After almost a two-week hiatus from social media posts, Hamilton came back to give his fans an update on what his break has been like so far. In his latest post, the Briton posted a series of photos ranging from him taking in some sun to enjoying his time in a hot air balloon to diving in the water for a swim.

The caption on the post read, “(Re)start as you mean to go on”

The 2nd half of the season is less than a week away, with the Dutch Grand Prix taking place on the 27th of August. As such, the teams and drivers are gearing up for what could be one of the closest middle-of-the-table battles in recent F1 history.

Hamilton didn’t had the start he would have been expecting from this season. But the recent results have shown some improvements for the Briton with multiple podium finishes and the pole position at the Hungarian GP.

Hamilton is ready to take on the challenge in the middle of the park

With Red Bull seemingly out of sight this season, Hamilton and Mercedes now turn their eyes to be the next-best on the grid. However, it won’t be an easy task for them as McLaren, Aston Martin, and Ferrari are all showing signs of not backing down anytime soon. Only 144 points separate the four teams heading into the final leg of the season.

Although a win against Red Bull’s RB19 seems impossible, Hamilton is not afraid of taking up the challenge. The Briton is hopeful of going back to winning ways after a disappointing last one and a half seasons. Hamilton is also looking forward to the 2024 season, as it will give him and his team a chance to start fresh with a new car.