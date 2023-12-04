Sergio Perez Could Face Axe as Red Bull’s Academy Product Could Be Pushed for Homecoming

Sergio Perez‘s position at Red Bull has seemed like a house of cards for a while now. With possible names cropping up to replace him as soon as 2024, Red Bull’s own academy product, Carlos Sainz, has now been thrown into the mix for a potential homecoming after reports of his contract negotiations breaking down at Ferrari emerged.

Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that contract talks between Sainz and Ferrari have broken down. While his teammate, Charles Leclerc, has been offered a deal till the end of 2028, the Spaniard is distraught at being offered just a 1-year extension.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1731448878426181831?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

With palpable discontent on Sainz’s end, the Bulls have potentially sniffed an opportunity to bring the Spanish racing ace back to his old stomping grounds at Milton Keynes. That being said, the possibility of that happening is slim, given the dearth of replacement options for the Italian team.

Amid Lando Norris rumors, Ferrari tipped to bow down to Carlos Sainz demands

The only name that has cropped up as a possible replacement for Sainz is Lando Norris. However, the 23-year-old has reiterated his stand of loyalty to McLaren vehemently in the past, and with their rising fortunes, it seems unlikely that the Briton will push for a move away from Woking.

From the available crop of drivers on the market, none seem to match the Scuderia’s needs in terms of both pace and experience. On the other hand, if Perez can pull his socks up in 2024, the Bulls have claimed that they have no problems with continuing with the Mexican driver for 2024 and possibly beyond.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formularacers_/status/1731685919621533714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sainz, on the other hand, has also been linked with a move to Audi for 2026. In the interim, once his Ferrari contract expires at the end of 2024, he can also make a short pit stop at his old employer, McLaren.

Advertisement

Ferrari, however, seems to be dangerously short on options. If the Norris move doesn’t get through, it seems like the Maranello-based team will have to bow down to the contractual demands of Carlos Sainz to ensure a comparable driver pairing for the team in the near future and long-term future.