Lewis Hamilton Mocked For Conspicuous Behavior No Other Driver Follows

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has often found himself at the center of rivalries and controversies. While he boasts a huge following, there are also staunch opponents, who always wait for him to slip. Hamilton has taken the precaution of hiring a bodyguard to ensure his own security away from the F1 paddock, a decision that has sparked mockery within the paddock.

Advertisement

On the majority of Grand Prix weekends, Hamilton is mostly seen accompanied by his own personal staff. Given the amount of people cheering for and against the driver, Hamilton wants no risks taken. As a result, he doesn’t go anywhere without his bodyguard.

Interestingly, other drivers like Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have been victims of crime in the recent past. Both of them had their watches stolen. Still, they have not opted for a similar level of security.

Advertisement

Hamilton’s privacy: How much is too much?

David Coulthard, a former F1 driver, has openly joked about the logic behind Lewis Hamilton’s decision to have security guards in the paddock. With access to the restricted paddock area, Coulthard raises the question of what threats Hamilton sees requiring such high levels of security.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Planet_F1/status/1694831953889931715?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“He’s the only driver who has actually a security man that works with him at the track. I don’t know what danger he feels he might be in,” Coulthard said.

Coulthard said Hamilton’s perception of paddock life was the exact opposite, with the British driver wanting to somewhat isolate himself within Mercedes itself.

Eddie Jordan defended Hamilton’s approach by highlighting the Formula 1 icon’s status as a seven-time world champion. Additionally, his glittering personality means that he is always under the spotlight. His success makes him easier to draw attention to compared to other drivers.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton showed support to Latifi after hiring bodyguards

Lewis Hamilton reached out to Latifi shortly after the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fiasco involving Nicholas Latifi and the events that followed. The British driver offered support and solidarity to the Canadian Driver. Other Mercedes personnel showed their support for Latifi later in private, or on social media.

Despite the support shown by the Mercedes drivers and team members, Latifi received several death threats from Hamilton and Silver Arrows fans. Latifi hired bodyguards in reaction to the threats to make sure he was safe. He emphasized the need of taking such precautions when faced with possible danger, despite the fact that others may consider this as a extreme measure.