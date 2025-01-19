With ‘Nothing to Prove’, Lewis Hamilton Has a Chance to be a ‘Hero’ at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari having achieved everything in the sport and statistically becoming the best-ever. And while that comes with expectations — pretty lofty ones at that — former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi feels the Briton can just focus on being a hero for the Tifosi.

Hamilton, a seven-time World Champion, wants to win his eighth, which is believed to be one of the reasons why he switched teams. Mercedes had been his home for 12 previous seasons. But the Silver Arrows entered a performance slump in 2022 that they didn’t manage to get out of, whereas Ferrari became one of the favorites to contend.

Per Alesi, being a part of Ferrari could change Hamilton’s life. “He has nothing left to prove in another team,” the 60-year-old said to F1 Maximaal. “But with Ferrari, he could change his life, even if his life is already that of a champion of champions. Winning with Ferrari would make him a hero forever.”

The Tifosi are hungry for a trophy. Despite being the most successful team in F1 history with 16 World Championships, Ferrari hasn’t claimed the crown since 2008. However, the arrival of Hamilton is being hailed as the potential key to ending that winless streak.

Max and Lando, be warned… Lewis Hamilton has re-entered the chat.https://t.co/I3PzT9xzAo pic.twitter.com/Tj3nTTiNHJ — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) January 18, 2025

If he does help them do so, he will become one of their biggest legends ever in the eyes of those proudly donning and supporting the red.

At the same time, not being able to do so will in no way tarnish his legacy in the sport, which is why Alesi said that Hamilton doesn’t have anything to prove. Whether the Briton will be able to replicate the driving from his Mercedes days that made him so successful, or not, remains to be seen.

Hamilton at Ferrari: A preview

On paper, Ferrari will have the best driver pairing in 2025. Hamilton’s list of achievements is endless, while on the other side of the garage will be Charles Leclerc, who has long been the golden boy of the Maranello-based squad. There will be two star drivers, both of whom certainly can win the title.

This has a downside, though. There’s a chance it could develop into an intra-team rivalry, one that could spiral out of control. Leclerc, for instance, has repeatedly stated that while he is excited about teaming up with a driver as legendary as Hamilton, he won’t go easy or back down by any means.

Alesi also found it difficult to choose who would come out on top. “It’s very difficult to predict,” he said in the same interview. He highlighted Hamilton’s strong race pace before discussing how impressive Leclerc has been in qualifying over the years — a strength, coincidentally, where Hamilton has struggled of late.

Hamilton is expected to make his first appearance in Ferrari colors this week and will get behind the wheel of an older car for testing, in preparation for the season ahead.