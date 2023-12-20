Lewis Hamilton Welcomes His Youngest Fan Straight Out of the Delivery Room

10 minutes before the 2023 Sao Paulo GP kicked off its feature race, Lewis Hamilton was ‘technically present’ at the birth of a baby boy named Liam. Marcio Santos, the boy’s father, is a die-hard F1 and Hamilton fan, and he ensured his baby boy would come into the world knowing exactly that.

Santos’ entire family has become fans of F1 owing to his love for the sport, and since they could not attend the race live, they decided to bring F1 to the hospital’s maternity ward. They decorated the room with a life-size cutout of Lewis Hamilton and decorated the room with Mercedes-themed elements. Santos even wanted to put the Hamilton totem in the delivery room, but the doctors rejected his wish, citing infection risks.

Liam was born to Royal Navy’s F1 theme song, while Santos wore the German team’s uniform to celebrate the birth of his son while the race was taking place at Interlagos. The Hamilton totem and the subsequent Mercedes elements, including a team flag at the headboard of Santos’ wife, even scared a nurse at first sight. Once the family explained everything to her, she chuckled and said she liked it.

Lewis Hamilton took note of the photo circulating on the internet across various social media websites and posted the same on his Instagram story. He also commented on the original photo with a bunch of red hearts, signifying his appreciation for a heartwarming gesture by one of his die-hard fans.

Not the only time Lewis Hamilton played a part in the personal lives of his fans

The stardom of Hamilton knows no bounds, and his fans are living proof of it. With Liam’s father going overboard with the F1 involvements around his birth, it wasn’t the only time the 7-time world champion’s fans wanted him to be a part of a special day in their lives.

Earlier in May, two more die-hard fans of Hamilton tied the knot after knowing each other for over seven years. Elliot and Eves discovered they had a lot in common, including their shared love for Hamilton and Mercedes, which led to them marrying each other. Taking note of the same, the Brackley-based team sent the happy couple a special set of gifts.

The team sent over a personalized card signed by the likes of Hamilton, George Russell, Toto Wolff, and Mike Elliott, alongside caps signed by Hamilton. Back in 2021, another couple interrupted their marriage proceedings when they heard the news of Hamilton winning the Sao Paulo GP. They took some time off from the wedding to catch the livestream of the podium ceremony and watch Hamilton pick up his winner’s trophy.

Hamilton enjoys one of the most special relationships a driver has ever shared with his fans. The Briton rarely misses out on a moment to appreciate them for their unending support, which is why, despite going through the toughest phases of his entire F1 career, the fans have been loyal to him and hope to see him climb back to the top of the F1 mound.