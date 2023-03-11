After Taking F1 by Storm, 7x Champion Lewis Hamilton Showoff His Expertise In a Different Sport

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom salutes the crowd with his third place trophy after the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Far from the usual training back at the gym or Simulator, Lewis Hamilton found himself engaged in a different sport. The man who took Formula 1 by storm has opened up on a new arena he divulged himself off late. Keeping F1 aside for a while, the seven-time world champion recently showed off his skills in Monopoly during a promotional shoot.

In a recently surfaced video, Hamilton revealed information about it on this. He shared in the video during the break, “I’m on this shoot right now.” He said, “In between takes I’m playing monopoly with my uncle and brother.”

.@LewisHamilton I bet I can beat you at Monopoly, try me 🙃pic.twitter.com/FziyH8rxsB — Hamilton Insights (@LH44_insights) March 10, 2023

Monopoly is a multiplayer board game where players roll the dice to play. While doing this, they buy or trade properties and later develop them into houses and hotels. The game, interestingly, has developed a serious addiction among players in recent times.

According to the information provided by the Mercedes ace, he was playing the game with his uncle Terry and brother Nicholas Hamilton. It’s not sure if he was losing or winning the game against his family members. But what’s sure is he is winning the property game in real life.

Hamilton recently added a $60 million property

Known for his luxurious lifestyle, the Silver Arrows ace added another fine piece of property to his list. In a recent development, the 38-year-old bought a sumptuous property from NFL star Tom Brady.

🗽 Lewis Hamilton just sold his Tribeca penthouse for $49.5 million. Lewis purchased the 8,908 sqft unit (with an additional 3,426 sqft of outdoor private rooftop terraces) in 2017 for $44 million. Get this: he’s apparently never lived in it. pic.twitter.com/oiyNvQkRYN — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) December 7, 2021

The seven-time F1 world champion purchased the $60 million worth property at Brady’s Manhattan penthouse in New York City. It is 12,000 square feet of spacious place accommodated with plunged pool, a library, and other luxurious amenities.

Other properties owned by Hamilton

With a net worth of around $285 million coming into 2023, the Briton is a massive real estate investment magnet. The British driver has a reported $190 million investment, with the recent $60 million penthouse being added to his list.

The former McLaren driver’s list of investments includes a mansion in the heart of London. The mansion costs around $25 million. He also has exotic penthouses in Geneva and Monaco that are also worth millions of dollars. All in all, Sir Lewis Hamilton is a serious player in real estate games.

