Lewis Hamilton’s Belgian GP Win Breaks 57-Year-Old F1 Record

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lewis Hamilton inherited his 105th Grand Prix win at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, last weekend. After his teammate, George Russell was disqualified for an underweight car, the #44 driver, who finished second just 0.5s behind the #63 driver was promoted to P1. But his latest triumph has lodged him firmly within the ranks of F1’s most elite.

In fact, as per Formula Passion, the 39-year-old has also broken a long-standing F1 record, 57 years to be precise. Hamilton‘s win at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps was his second win of the 2024 season – his first coming at the British Grand Prix.

This makes him the fourth oldest driver to win two races in a single championship season. The last time a driver won two races in the same year and was aged more than Hamilton was Australian Jack Brabham. Brabham (41 years old at the time) won the 1967 French and Canadian GPs to take third place on the list.

The oldest driver to take double wins aged more than 39 are Juan Manuel Fangio and Giuseppe Farina, respectively. 2025 would see the seven-time world champion race into his 40s, and even though he has had a tough time off late, his fire for getting that eighth world title is burning brighter than ever.

Lewis Hamilton backed to win multiple titles with Ferrari

Hamilton will be embarking on an iconic alliance with Ferrari from next year. And his current form indicates that if the Scuderia are able to get their package right, the #44 driver is one of the favorites to fight for the title in 2025.

A championship with Ferrari would see Hamilton become statistically the greatest F1 driver ever. And according to former F1 driver, Johnny Herbert, if the Briton does achieve this unprecedented feat of winning eight world titles, there would be no stopping him.

Sports Illustrated quoted Herbert as saying, “If he can get the eighth, there’s a damn good chance of a ninth and a tenth because if they get it right, that momentum will be something Ferrari would be able to carry on in future seasons.” 

Despite a small dip in performance, Ferrari are still touted to close the gap to Mercedes and McLaren for 2025. And with the 2026 regulations right over the horizon, Hamilton’s prospects of fighting for titles in the future look solid.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

