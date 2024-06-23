Lewis Hamilton’s Success Only Fuels Theories Of Mercedes Sabotage

Despite Mercedes’ on-track success in Spain, controversy has engulfed the Brackley-based camp. Lewis Hamilton secured P3 ahead of George Russell’s P4 in Qualifying, but instead of cooling things down, it has added fuel to allegations that Mercedes is sabotaging the former.

Earlier this week, an anonymous sender circulated an email amongst several major figures, claiming Mercedes had been systematically sabotaging Hamilton’s farewell campaign. The Briton claimed that he hadn’t seen the mail personally, but that it was easy for people to get ’emotional’ upon seeing something of that sort.

praying for Mercedes’ downfall is not enough. I need them to liquidate asap pic.twitter.com/V0UZ37aaVM — al (@sirhqmilton) June 20, 2024

Hamilton is currently experiencing one of his best weekends of the season in Spain, with the race still left. He finished P7 in FP1 but improved to a P1 finish in the following session. The next day, Lewis Hamilton dropped to a P6 finish, claiming things could have gone better if he’d gotten a tow.

Shortly after, the 103-time GP winner secured his best Qualifying performance of 2024. In the dying embers of Q3, Hamilton significantly improved his time to secure P3, moving in front of Russell.

However, the stark improvement in Hamilton’s pace had a curious effect on the fans. The timing made fans question Mercedes even more, as it seemed to be a coverup for their alleged ‘crimes.’

Fans question Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton’s improvement

For only the second time this season, Hamilton out-qualified his teammate. Given the recent reports of internal sabotage, fans now believe that the leaks were indeed true and claim Mercedes is now trying to cover things up.

so you’re telling me lewis immediately qualified ahead of russell right after the sabotage email leaked. interesting. pic.twitter.com/j7zQUdLK9T — iesh (@lewishamil7on) June 22, 2024

TeamLH criticise Mercedes for their poor behaviour towards Lewis and accuse Mercedes of sabotage. A sabotage email is the talk of the weekend. …and suddenly, Lewis is faster than his teammate. —  (@BernabeuNights) June 22, 2024

whoever sent that email about mercedes did us a favour lowkey, thanks for your service pic.twitter.com/bBAzd8IRuW — deb‍♀️ (@44interlude) June 22, 2024

Racing in his farewell season with Mercedes, Hamilton is yet to step on the podium in a Grand Prix. With his newfound pace, the British driver will be hoping that the upcoming outing in Barcelona fetches him the opportunity.