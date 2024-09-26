mobile app bar

Liam Lawson Salary: How Much Will the Kiwi Driver Earn at RB?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson has finally received his first full-time F1 contract after RB announced Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from the team effective immediately. Lawson will partner with Yuki Tsunoda for the rest of the 2024 season and into 2025.

Lawson‘s cameo last year for the Faenza-based team garnered a lot of positive responses within the paddock and from fans. Naturally, many are left wondering how much will the Kiwi driver earn at RB.

While no official communication is out from either Red Bull or RB, paddock insiders suggest a substantial paycheck for the 22-year-old. The New Zealand Herald claims that Lawson could earn between $5 million to $10 million with Red Bull’s sister team.

Lawson’s current role within the team, as their reserve driver, is seeing him earn between $100,000 and $500,000. However, this deal isn’t as sweet as it sounds on paper.

Reserve drivers are usually asked to pay their own travel bills, among other expenses. But his current F1 deal with Red Bull will see him jump into an elite list of the highest-paid Kiwi athletes.

Lawson becomes second highest-paid Kiwi athlete after Red Bull F1 deal

Lawson’s RB contract has guaranteed him a spot with national legends such as Steven Adams, Chris Wood, and Israel Adesanya. As per paddock rumors, his salary with the Faenza-based team will help him become the second highest-paid athlete in New Zealand.

The 22-year-old has also jumped a few prominent sports personalities with his latest move. For instance, Adesanya and Wood will both earn less than Lawson.

That being said, the top spot on the list is still held by Adams. The 31-year-old currently earns 20 million New Zealand Dollars which roughly translates to a paycheck of $12,640,600.

