“Lot of People Have Written Max Off”: Ex-Red Bull Insider Tells Why Verstappen Is Still a Title Favorite

As pre-season testing in Bahrain gave the F1 community its first real look at the 2025 challengers, predictions started pouring in about the pecking order. McLaren and Ferrari, the expected favorites, are getting all the title buzz, while the once-mighty Red Bull are being overlooked.

Concerns over Red Bull’s package have led most to predict a third- or even fourth-place finish. If that happens, Lando Norris’ chances of winning his first-ever title would increase significantly.

Over the three days of testing, Norris consistently set the pace in the MCL39. His long runs, in particular, further strengthened McLaren’s case for having the fastest car in 2025. On the other hand, while Verstappen found the RB21 easier to drive, the car still showed signs of trouble.

Yet, a Red Bull loyalist continues to brand him a title favorite.

Tom Bellingham, a former Red Bull employee and content creator, felt that people are ruling Verstappen out of contention too soon. “I feel like a lot of people have written Max off. I see a lot of predictions where people are like, ‘he is gonna finish third, fourth,” he said on the Backseat Drivers F1 podcast.

However, Bellingham feels that Verstappen doesn’t need to win every race to have a shout at winning his fifth title. He proved that last year by finishing P1 with the third-fastest car on the grid. “Over a championship, I just think you can’t write Max off, because even if the car’s not there, he’s gonna be getting podium after podium, and the odd win,”

Having worked with Red Bull as a motorsport writer and social media manager for four years, Bellingham has been a staunch supporter of Verstappen for some time.

He stated that McLaren’s reluctance to designate a clear number-one driver between Norris and Oscar Piastri could hurt their title bid—something Verstappen never has to worry about. According to Bellingham, the Red Bull driver would gain a significant advantage in the title fight if Norris and Piastri start stepping on each other’s toes.

McLaren’s driver dilemma in 2025

Many have criticized McLaren’s diplomatic approach of maintaining equality among their drivers. After the team orders fiasco in Hungary and Italy last year, Nico Rosberg advised team principal Andrea Stella to be firm with his drivers.

Stella and McLaren CEO Zak Brown have maintained that both Norris and Piastri are mature enough to work for the team’s benefit. However, they downplayed the fact that the British driver had a stronger shot at the Drivers’ title toward the business end of last season until it was too late.

Rosberg, like many others, believes Norris should be McLaren’s number-one driver and lead their title challenge. Meanwhile, Stella has stated that unless one of them earns that status, the team will not prioritize anyone.

This means Norris must build a clear advantage to secure McLaren’s backing. And Piastri, who is not much slower, won’t be content playing a supporting role.

Moreover, his manager, Mark Webber, knows firsthand the challenges of being a number-two driver, having played that role to Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull from 2009 to 2013. Webber will undoubtedly support Piastri in his championship fight and ensure McLaren doesn’t compromise his chances by giving Norris a preference.