International Basketball Federation Takes Note of Charles Leclerc’s Skills as They Repost His Video

Recently, Charles Leclerc shared a video on his YouTube channel, marking his return after almost a year. The clip captured moments of fun with friends and his girlfriend in Los Angeles. To the surprise of fans, the video kicked off with Leclerc engaging in a basketball activity, playfully suggesting a career switch. However, as he started taking shots, it became evident why he opted for Formula 1 over basketball. Nevertheless, despite the initial struggle, Leclerc’s skills on the basketball court have caught the attention of the International Basketball Federation.

Advertisement

The unexpected twist came when the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) shared Charles Leclerc’s video on their social media platform. The footage featured Leclerc making numerous attempts to sink basketball shots alongside his friend. Despite putting in considerable effort from different angles, the Monegasque driver faced repeated failures.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2U8dXwtp6b/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

About his unsuccessful attempts, he humorously provided several excuses before finally making a successful shot. However, the series of failed attempts by Leclerc on the basketball court sparked lively reactions from Twitter’s F1 fans.

Many enthusiasts flooded the F1 platform on Twitter with various responses to the amusing video. Among many of them, one wrote that it’s really not easy to gatekeep Charles Leclerc these days.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/9597jaeyong/status/1749285551356989762?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While one of the other fans wrote that alongside Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc is also one of the most marketable driver. Because of that the FIBA might’ve reposted the video.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dejanacm/status/1749167939658318210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/clrcszn/status/1749168443494916145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What else did Charles Leclerc’s vlog include?

After a prolonged hiatus, Charles Leclerc pleasantly surprised his fans with a new vlog. The 11-minute and 30-second video aimed to provide fans with a tour of Los Angeles. Although the vlog commenced with Leclerc trying his hand at basketball as the video unfolded, viewers also saw him visiting the Universal Studios at the Mario Bros Campus.

At the studio, Leclerc made another attempt at shooting basketball hoops. Unfortunately, the Monegasque driver faced yet another failure, highlighting that he still has a lot of room for improvement before mastering the skill. Nevertheless, in a recent twist of events, Oscar Piastri has added Charles Leclerc to his dream basketball team.

The McLaren driver attended the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game and had a brief interview with TNT before the match. During the conversation, when Piastri was questioned about the top five individuals he would include in his F1 team, he quickly named the first four drivers. However, when it came to selecting the fifth player, he surprisingly picked Charles Leclerc.