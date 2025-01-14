mobile app bar

“Males Might Be Outnumbered”: Karting League Co-founder on Achieving High Female Participation

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Singapore Grand Prix 15 - 18 September 2016 15.09.2016 - Rob Smedley (GBR) Williams Head of Vehicle Performance

Singapore Grand Prix 15 – 18 September 2016 15.09.2016 – Rob Smedley (GBR) Williams Head of Vehicle Performance | Credits-
IMAGO / Crash Media Group

Today, female motorsport talents are closer than ever to the world of F1, with many getting a chance to shine through dedicated initiatives that showcase their skills. Numerous individuals, including Rob Smedley, have worked tirelessly behind the scenes at all levels to make this happen.

A former Ferrari engineer, Smedley has taken a keen interest in grassroots motorsports. His latest initiative with FAT International—a platform for talented drivers—has already started to pay off by improving female participation in go-karting.

Smedley, who was Felipe Massa’s race engineer at the Maranello-based outfit, recently discussed a panel where a 10-year plan was advocated for the cause. However, he never subscribed to that idea. Instead, leveraging his marketing acumen and motorsport expertise, he ensured that his karting league saw a remarkable 20% participation from young girls in its first year.

“I’m a huge advocate,” he said on the Red Flags podcast. “I mean my business here is probably 50/50. In fact, us males might be outnumbered, I don’t even know, I just know that like it just kind of self-manages itself,” he explained.

Smedley, the CEO of FAT International, has formed several astute partnerships with his goal of making motorsport more affordable and accessible worldwide. His mission reflects this goal, as he joined hands with Ferdi Porsche—a man with the Porsche legacy and lineage—to ensure the resources and credibility of his endeavor.

How Smedley is changing the landscape of grassroots motorsport

The FAT Karting League uses the ‘arrive and drive’ model, meaning that racing in the league will have transparent fixed costs, substantially reducing the cost of completing an entire season of karting.

Moreover, the karts themselves are an in-house project by Smedley, designed by reputed F1 engineers. These karts are electric, further reducing operational costs.

On top of all this, the FAT Karting League is undoubtedly a stepping stone to a future career in motorsport. The series guarantees one fully funded season of F4 for one driver, courtesy of the Smedley-led operation.

They proclaimed their aspirations with the series on their website: ‘This isn’t just karting. It’s the first step into your racing career. Co-founded by Formula 1 engineer Rob Smedley and FAT International founder Ferdi Porsche, our league is built to uncover potential and accelerate talent.” 

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these