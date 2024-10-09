Mattel’s Hot Wheels Signs Global Licensing Deal to Produce F1-Themed Products

Formula 1 has been on a roll lately, securing a new partnership with Mattel for the production of Hot Wheels cars, just weeks after a mega sponsorship deal with LEGO and LVMH.

Mattel has secured the deal to produce a special F1-themed car at a 1:64 scale– the size for which Hot Wheels is renowned. This has contributed to the brand’s immense fame worldwide.

Additionally, Formula 1 will welcome Hot Wheels to the Grand Prix weekends, providing space for special events, fan-focused activities, and retail opportunities.

.@F1 says it has a new global licensing deal with @Mattel‘s @Hot_Wheels brand to create F1-themed products. pic.twitter.com/A7MVsptRnE — Adam Stern (@A_S12) October 9, 2024

The first model to be released this year will feature a special F1 livery adorned with the iconic Hot Wheels No. 68 on the car’s nose. This model closely resembles the F1 car unveiled when the 2022 regulations were confirmed. Cars featuring the liveries of the teams will be launched later in 2025, with products set to be delivered to over 150 countries.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of F1 said “This exciting collaboration with Mattel will bring together the adrenaline of motor racing and the excitement of toy cars and provide opportunities to see the fine details that go into an F1 car, all in the palm of your hand.”

Hot Wheels, arguably the world’s most famous brand for creating realistic-looking scale models and highly popular among children, was founded by Mattel in 1968. With Formula 1 reaching new heights, this partnership is poised to elevate the already historic brand even further.

“Like Hot Wheels, F1 is all about thrill and car performance, and the broad collection we’ve created will take F1 fandom to the next level along with additional consumer touchpoints like digital and retail activations,” Roberto Stanichi, Executive Vice President of Hot Wheels, said.