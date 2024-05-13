Max Verstappen Channels Inner ‘Prince’ in a Karaoke Reveal While Live Streaming

Max Verstappen spends a lot of time away from F1 live streaming and playing games with his friends. An avenue that the Dutchman has not often been seen delving into is music, but as it turns out, Verstappen is quite the singer himself.

During a recent livestream, Verstappen revealed his favorite karaoke song after one of his friends asked him to. Instead of naming it, he started singing the lyrics, “Purple Rain, Purple Rain.”

Purple Rain is the name of the album and song, released by American music icon ‘Prince’ in 1984. Verstappen appears to be a fan of the seven-time Grammy Award winner, particularly of the song that made him one of the biggest legends in the industry.

This side of Verstappen remains hidden when he appears on the track for races. He rarely speaks about music especially, as one fan pointed out on X, in reply to watching the video of the 26-year-old singing. ‘Max “I don’t listen to music” Verstappen’, the fan wrote.

Even though music isn’t the first thing Verstappen is associated with when his name pops into the head, he is a legend in certain folklores. Songs have been made in the past to hail the Dutch driver, and among the F1 fanbase, they are viral hits.

Max Verstappen – a big name in music

Seven years ago, Pitstop Boys created a song called ‘Super Max’, which became immensely popular. The song talks about Verstappen’s talents, his journey, and his win in Barcelona (his maiden victory). It started playing in circuits the Red Bull driver would travel to, and its catchy chorus led to huge crowds of thousands singing along.

The Pitstop Boys consist of two (three formerly) members of the Oranje army, Verstappen’s dedicated fanbase. They wear orange, and travel all over the world to cheer Verstappen on at races.

Another Verstappen song that has been making rounds of late was composed by Carte Blanq and Maxx Power. The lyrics of the song, which say “Tu tu du du, Max Verstappen” live rent-free in the heads of the F1 community.

After revealing that he loves Prince’s Purple Rain, it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old brings the same up during one of his F1 races.