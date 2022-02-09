“It’s not good for me”- Max Verstappen is not willing to go through the same rough battle of 2021 with Lewis Hamilton in 2022

Max Verstappen is looking ahead for a peaceful 2022 season and is not willing to have an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton.

The 2021 championship witnessed one of the most intense title battles in F1 history between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Even though Verstappen ultimately took his first championship title home, Hamilton did not make it easy for him. Throughout the season, both the title contenders stormed through the track head to head several times to claim the title.

This also resulted in a few major collisions and added fuel to the fire between Verstappen and Hamilton and also their respective teams. Furthermore, following the controversial end of the season finale, the FIA issued an investigation into the race.

The final battle to the finish line, the title decider. Who will be the 2021 F1 World Champion? 🏁 1️⃣ Max Verstappen – 369.5 points

2️⃣ Lewis Hamilton – 369.5 points#AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/vp6WlmgNP4 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 10, 2021

The result of the investigation is due to be released on 18th March. However, Verstappen is not concerned with what it might bring.

Moreover, the Dutch driver seems excited to begin the new season having relaxed over the winter break and enjoying his new title. But he admitted that he does not want to experience another year like 2021.

He told The Guardian, “You can’t have that drama every single year, for sure. It’s not good for me, it’s not healthy for anyone in the team – both teams.”

Max Verstappen does not feel anything special following the championship win

Having achieved one of his goals – to win the championship- the Dutchman does not feel any difference. He feels like very little has changed following his maiden title.

“Not for me at least,” he said. “Once I get home I prefer to do the things I was doing before becoming champion.”

He also feels quite confident with a title in his pocket. The Red Bull driver believes that now he is better prepared to deal with the pressures of a title battle.

“That little pressure in the back of your mind, of having to win a World Championship or trying to win it, has gone,” he said.

“It’s already happened. I’ve done it. So when it’s tough or you’re having bad luck you probably will deal with it easier than normal.”

Furthermore, he clarified that despite being 13 years younger he is not aiming to match the achievements of Hamilton in the recent future.

“If I never get to a number seven or number eight [title], it’s fine,” he commented.

“You need a lot of luck to be in such a dominant position for such a long time. I just want to enjoy it and I know that, when I get to the track, I still want to win.”

