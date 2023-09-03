Max Verstappen Hatches Escape Plan From Monza With His Fingers Crossed That Tifosi Aren’t ‘Hooligans’

Max Verstappen will likely grab all the headlines at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend as he aims to register a record-tenth consecutive victory. However, unlike his previous races, the Dutchman will have to do it the hard way on this occasion. Since the 25-year-old is not starting on pole, he will need to find a way to overtake pole-sitter Carlos Sainz, who is likely to have all the backing of the Ferrari fans to register a win for the team at their home race. Therefore, since there are concerns that Verstappen may face a hostile environment as Ferrari’s arch-rival, he already seems to have an escape plan in place.

These concerns emerged after the Tifosi also booed Verstappen following the qualifying session on Saturday. As per mirror.co.uk, Ferrari fans were upset because the Red Bull driver denied their beloved team a front-row lock-out. Despite the same, Verstappen revealed that it does not worry him about what might take place following the race.

Max Verstappen understands Ferrari fans are not “hooligans“

In his post-qualifying interview, Max Verstappen explained how he understands that Ferrari fans will obviously want to see either Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz win the race. However, he added that he does not have anything to worry about as the Tifosi are not “hooligans“.

“The fans support Ferrari, and they will always want to see a red car win, but they are also sensible. They are not hooligans, so it’s all okay,” explained the Red Bull driver.

Carlos Sainz then hilariously told Verstappen that he could take a helicopter to escape, to which the Dutchman replied, “I just have to run hard, so everything will be fine. No, I’m joking. Everything will be fine“.

Although the 25-year-old is competing this weekend in enemy territory, it has not stopped him from making his goals clear. Verstappen has revealed that he has his eyes set on winning a record-breaking tenth consecutive race this weekend at Monza.

Marko fears Verstappen may not clinch the record

Since Max Verstappen is currently tied with Sebastian Vettel with nine consecutive victories, the Dutchman is just one win away from holding the record all to himself. However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko fears that beating the Ferrari at Monza may not be that easy.

In an interview, the 80-year-old said, “If we’re going to be beaten, then I’d give it to Ferrari. Especially at Monza“. If the Prancing Horse do manage to do the unthinkable, they will also stop Red Bull from winning their 14th consecutive race this season. Out of the first 13 races so far, Verstappen has won 11, while Sergio Perez has won the other two.