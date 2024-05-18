mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Hilariously Asks Journalist to ‘Stop Talking’ So That He Can Join His Team for His Sim Race

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen Hilariously Asks Journalist to ‘Stop Talking’ So That He Can Join His Team for His Sim Race

Credits: IMAGO Laci Perenyi

After clinching his eighth consecutive pole position in F1 at the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP, Max Verstappen was asked in the post-qualifying media session about his upcoming stint at the iRacing 24 hours of Nürburgring race. He was evidently impatient to get behind his sim-racing wheel as he hilariously asked the journalist to stop asking questions.

When asked about his sim-racing commitments, the #1 driver hilariously replied, “That’s right! Stop talking.” Verstappen is set to race the 24 Hours of Nürburgring on the popular sim-racing title, iRacing.

He will race for Team Redline and compete in BMW’s GT machinery. The race format means that the Dutchman will have teammates, and hence, he can schedule his stints between the time he gets off from his F1 schedule for the weekend.

Verstappen, who is known to break quite a few records on the track, registered yet another record this weekend. The 26-year-old is now perhaps the only driver in F1 history to compete in two different races on the same weekend!

How seriously does Max Verstappen take his sim racing?

The Red Bull Racing ace is an avid sim racer. He even has a sim rig installed in his motorhome during the European leg of the season, which kickstarted with this weekend’s race at Imola. Verstappen is not competing in this event for pure leisure either.

iRacing is considered to be a very prestigious and competitive platform and Verstappen is also linked with the highly successful e-sports outfit, Team Redline. The three-time world champion is also keen on translating his passion for sim-racing into a pathway for other drivers to step into professional motorsports.

RacingNews365 quoted him as explaining, “The focus is on making the step from sim racing to GT3, so that not only you can enter racing via karting, because that’s ridiculously expensive at the moment.” Moreover, the #1 driver has also expressed his intention and desire to set up his own racing team.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these