Evidences of Poor Parking by Charles Leclerc Leaves the F1 Fans in Splits

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, the man who has been tipped to become a future F1 world champion and has been nicknamed ‘Il Predestinato’ has been spotted in multiple pictures showing off his shocking parking skills.

An F1 driver of course requires an exceptional skillset to be eligible for racing at the pinnacle of motorsports. But, as it happens most of the racers usually find themselves on the wrong side of the law while driving a road car.

There are multiple instances of drivers getting charged with fines and punishments for driving too fast or doing a burnout. In one of the infamous incidents, even Michael Schumacher was taken under custody after he almost ran over a civilian.

Also Read: Former F1 Driver Claims Carlos Sainz Can Oust Charles Leclerc From Championship Fight in 2023

F1 fans shocked after witnessing amazing parking by Charles Leclerc

While so far there have not been reports about Leclerc getting fined for his road car driving, the Monegasque has been spotted by the fans parking his car.

His poor parking skills have shocked the fans considering he is a Formula 1 driver of one of the top teams in the sport.

not a whole lot of evidence on how bad charles is at parking his car 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SoOhTH9482 — clara (@leclercsletters) February 2, 2023

somebody go help him omg 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gtntzFtyke — clara (@leclercsletters) February 2, 2023

Which car does the Monegasque own?

Leclerc is an ardent car enthusiast and out of his $7 Million car collection, the Ferrari driver is a huge fan of his tailor-made Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.

As per reports, the car costs around $1 Million and comes with a turbocharged 3.9 litre V8 engine which punches 710 horsepower.

With black paint in a matte finish, the 488 Pista Spider shows off the stripes of the Monaco flag. It can hit 0-60 miles an hour in 2.9 seconds and as it comes through Ferrari’s customised programme, Leclerc was given the opportunity to pick his own equipment and setup.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Hints at Dream Partnership Between Himself and Ferrari Rival Charles Leclerc