Mayor of Rio de Janeiro Announces New Racetrack; What Does This Mean for Interlagos?

start of the race, depart, 63 RUSSELL George (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, 04 NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, action during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, from November 1 to 3, 2024 on the Interlagos Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The recently concluded Sao Paulo GP was an intense affair and one of the best Grand Prix weekends in recent F1 history. As usual, the Interlagos circuit coupled with rainy conditions produced stellar racing action with a supreme victory for Max Verstappen from 17th on the grid. However, just a day after the Sao Paulo weekend is over, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro has announced a new race track in the former Brazilian capital.

Rio de Janeiro has previously hosted F1 in the 1980s on the Jacarepagua circuit. But in 1990, the race returned to Sao Paulo, the home city of then-F1 world champion Ayrton Senna and F1 hasn’t been to Rio for the last 35 years.

The mayor of the city, Eduardo Paes, has posted on his Instagram about the construction of a new circuit in the west zone of Rio. Paes’ post caption read,

“Wait! The new Autódromo Parque de Guaratiba is coming soon. All built with private resources!”

Brazilian website GE also reported in June that the new racetrack in Rio has got approval from the City Council and will receive government aid in improving the connectivity and urbanizing the region. After the demolition of the original Jacarepagua circuit in 2012, this new racetrack project is to pay tribute to the same.

The architect of the project stated that it will be “a symbolic tribute to our curves, our races, the winners”. There is also a notion that the new track in Rio is aiming to bring back F1 into the city after its absence for over three decades.

Besides F1, they are also aiming at hosting other categories such as IndyCar, Formula E, and MotoGP. All in all, it seems to be an effort to move the F1 Grand Prix of Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro. But will that be possible so soon?

Will Interlagos stop hosting F1 in the future?

The Interlagos circuit is a fan-favorite venue that always provides some brilliant racing. The track was also resurfaced with new asphalt ahead of the 2024 race weekend. However, with the track getting older, it has developed several bumps that even the resurfacing couldn’t resolve.

Many drivers, including Fernando Alonso, struggled with a lot of bouncing to their cars induced by these bumps. Alonso, in particular, experienced immense discomfort in his back during the intense 69-lap Grand Prix under tricky wet conditions.

Despite that, drivers like this track as it provides several opportunities to race and overtake with the undulation of the track also making it a thrilling experience to drive. Currently, Interlagos has a long-term contract in place to host the Sao Paulo GP until 2030.

This new contract was finalized last year and dismissed the rumors of the Grand Prix moving to Rio de Janeiro. The former Brazilian capital could take over the F1 race after Interlagos’ contract is over. However, given it is a fan-favorite and classic track, F1 will have to think twice before moving the race out of Sao Paulo.

It is going to be a tough choice to make if the proposition of moving to Rio de Janeiro becomes too irresistible. Since F1 and the FIA do not want to add another race to the current 24-race calendar, the possibility of having two races in Brazil seems highly unlikely as things stand. Hence, either of the cities will have to give up on its F1 interests.