F1

McLaren paid only $15 Million to Daniel Ricciardo to end his contract beyond 2022

McLaren paid only $15 Million to Daniel Ricciardo to end his contract beyond 2022
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Not sure about that move": Michael Vaughan censures South Africa for leaving out Marco Jansen in 2nd Test at Old Trafford
Next Article
$600 million worth Kobe Bryant was once compared to a ‘$100 bill amongst $10 bills’ by the Lakers
F1 Latest News
McLaren paid only $15 Million to Daniel Ricciardo to end his contract beyond 2022
McLaren paid only $15 Million to Daniel Ricciardo to end his contract beyond 2022

McLaren is believed to have paid $6 Million less to Daniel Ricciardo to end his…