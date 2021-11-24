F1

“Michael Schumacher was my biggest rival”: Fernando Alonso opens up about his battles with the 7-time World Champion

"Michael Schumacher was my biggest rival": Fernando Alonso opens up about his battles with the 7 time World Champion
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
KL Rahul new IPL team: Has KL Rahul parted ways with Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Michael Schumacher was my biggest rival": Fernando Alonso opens up about his battles with the 7 time World Champion
“Michael Schumacher was my biggest rival”: Fernando Alonso opens up about his battles with the 7-time World Champion

Fernando Alonso admits that racing Michael Schumacher was the highlight of his career and that…