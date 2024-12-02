mobile app bar

Michael Schumacher’s Iconic F1 Car Included in Bernie Ecclestone’s $400M Collection Sale

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Bernie ECCLESTONE GBR,Formel 1 Gruender), geht an einem Portraet,Bild von Michael Schumacher vorbei. Formel 1:GP von Oesterreich, Red Bull Ring Zeltweg,Spielberg,Saison 2017,am 08.07.2017.

Bernie Ecclestone, one of the most controversial yet revolutionary figures in F1, has a huge collection of historic racing cars that he has decided to put up for sale.

Valued at approximately $400 million, Ecclestone‘s collection showcases over 50 years of F1 history and includes some of the most iconic challengers driven in the sport.  Among them is the F2002 driven by Michael Schumacher in the 2002 season. Winning 11 races that year, Schumacher won his fifth Drivers’ Championship with Ferrari.

Other notable pieces in Ecclestone’s collection include cars driven by Niki Lauda and Sir Stirling Moss. In total, he has 69 F1 cars, amassed in over 50 years. The collection features the Vanwall VW10, driven by Moss during the inaugural Constructors’ Championship season, and Alberto Ascari’s Ferrari 375, with which he won the Italian GP in 1951

The collection also includes the unique Ferrari “Thinwall Special” in British Racing Green and the 312T2, driven by Carlos Reutemann to victory in the 1977 Brazilian Grand Prix.

“ I love all of my cars, but the time has come for me to start thinking about what will happen to them should I no longer be here. That is why I have decided to sell them. After collecting and owning them for so long, I would like to know where they have gone and not leave them for my wife to deal with should I not be around,” the 94-year-old said as quoted by Motorsport.

The timing of the sale comes after Ecclestone’s recent legal troubles. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to fraud charges for failing to declare over £400 million (approximately $505 million) in overseas assets to the government.

The man often credited with transforming F1 paid a hefty settlement of £652 million (approximately $824 million), plus prosecution costs. While Ecclestone did not directly link his legal issues to the sale, it may have influenced his decision.

