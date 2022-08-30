Mick Schumacher will be free agent in 2023 after cutting ties with $1.35 Billion F1 team

Mick Schumacher will become a free agent in 2023 as he is reportedly breaking ties with Ferrari and losing his seat at Haas.

Ferrari invested heavily in Mick Schumacher over the past few years, as they saw real racing talent t in him. The German race driver winning the 2020 F2 championship further fuelled their belief and made them promote him to Haas. Giving him his desired F1 debut.

In the last two years, Schumacher has done decently well with Haas. However, he has been highly erroneous, costing his team a huge amount in repairs.

So much so that, in his rookie year, he was the costliest driver for repairs. On the other hand, Ferrari is in a good balance with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sain, who have been giving consistent results from their end.

Therefore, breaking this partnership for Schumacher is not in Ferrari’s interest. However, the 23-year-old race driver fairly wants to see his upward mobility in F1.

There were rumours he was in talks with Alpine and presented himself as the candidate to replace Fernando Alonso. But the move apparently didn’t work, and the French team is slowly closing on Pierre Gasly.

Mick Schumacher to be a free agent in 2023

Amidst this, there were rumours of Schumacher leaving the Ferrari driver academy. Thus, it could also cost him his seat at Haas and could potentially be without a drive in 2023.

Schumacher doesn’t even have a contract with Haas after this year. Thus, Haas can refuse to extend his contract if he’s no longer associated with the $1.35 billion F1 team.

Now, according to Autosport, the above rumour is true, and Schumacher has decided to part ways with the Ferrari drivers’ academy after 2022.

This situation could leave him without a driver for the 2023 season, as almost all teams have or are nearing announcing their new lineups. But there could be a little hope for Schumacher.

Williams is reportedly not seeking an extension of Nicholas Latifi’s services in F1. And there have also been rumours of Schumacher negotiating with them amidst his separation from Ferrari.

