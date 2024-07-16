Misconception Spreads Like Wildfire as Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen Flirt With the Idea of Being Teammates

Red Bull drivers, both past and present, were in attendance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend. For most, it was a memorable occasion but an interview involving Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen had seemingly put Sergio Perez under more pressure, leading to further speculation about the Mexican’s Red Bull departure.

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok, while talking to Ricciardo and Verstappen seemed to suggest that they would look good as teammates. “Maybe together with Daniel would be good fun?”

While this was said in jest, Perez was right next to the duo at the time. And the Mexican driver is already considered to be on the brink of an exit, owing to his poor form.

Chandhok, meanwhile, has come out to defend his actions. Per him, people misunderstood him. “Max said that maybe he and Daniel could be teammates at Goodwood Revival – not F1!” he tweeted.

It seems like some people have missed the context of my conversation with the Red Bull drivers… Max said that maybe he and Daniel could be teammates at GOODWOOD REVIVAL – not F1! If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a fun event for cars pre-1966, nothing to do with modern F1… pic.twitter.com/UQNOmAi7Wx — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) July 15, 2024

It was recently revealed that both Perez and Ricciardo have performance-related clauses in their contract. With Checo losing form, the Aussie is reported to be the one to replace him. Red Bull even tested with Liam Lawson at Silverstone a few days ago, which shows that the Milton-Keynes-based outfit is considering a serious change in scenery for the near future.

Verstappen, meanwhile, is comfortable with his place in Red Bull, and in the latter part of the same interview, decided to take a dig at departing genius, Adrian Newey.

“Little Bit Illegal”: Verstappen’s Cheeky dig at Newey

Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 but decided to call time on his stint earlier this year. He remains a part of the stable for now and represented Red Bull in Goodwood nevertheless. Verstappen took his opportunity to engage in some banter with the Briton, with whom he has been working since 2016.

When asked about the Good Revival and classic cars, Verstappen replied, “I’ve seen Adrian do it. But most of the time he is driving cars that are a little bit illegal. He’s tuning them himself. They have a bit more grip than the other cars around.”

Newey is a huge fan of classic F1 cars and even drove Niki Lauda’s championship-winning Ferrari car in Goodwood. He described it as a special moment, and at the same time, it added fuel to rumors that he is in fact, moving to Ferrari in 2025.